Railway Recruitment 2018: Over 25,000 jobs announced in Indian Railways, Bihar MPs meet Piyush Goyal – Here is why

A delegation of NDA MPs from Bihar, including Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav, today met Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and sought relaxation of the age bar for new recruitments advertised by the ministry. The MPs, Sushil Kumar Singh and Arun Kumar besides Yadav, said the maximum age bar for these posts has been brought down by two years, depriving thousands of job-seekers a chance to sit in the recruitment examination. “The Railway has advertised over 25,000 job vacancies in different grades. A recruitment drive on such a scale has come after three-four years. Lowering of age bar means that thousands of aspirants would not get a chance to apply,” Yadav told PTI after the meeting.

The maximum age bar for candidates from general category used to be 30 years but is now 28 years and the age limit has been decreased in all categories by two years, he said. Goyal, he said, has assured them to looking into the matter. While Singh and Yadav are from the BJP, Kumar is a suspended member of BJP ally RLSP.