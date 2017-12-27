Railway recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced for group C posts at ncr.indianrailways.gov.in, here is how to apply

Railway recruitment 2018: North Central Railway has announced vacancies for the post of Group ‘C’ vacancies at ncr.indianrailways.gov.in. (PTI)

Railway recruitment 2018: North Central Railway has announced vacancies for the post of Group ‘C’ vacancies at ncr.indianrailways.gov.in. As per the official notification, eligible candidates can now apply visiting the official website. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is 31 December 2017. Candidates who have passed the higher Secondary (12th Standard/ Intermediate) or equivalent or matriculation (10th Standard) pass with certificate Course Completed Act Apprenticeship/ ITI or Graduate can apply.

Age Limit: Candidates must be between 18 and 25 years.

Application fees: Rs 500 through the Online Payment Gateway via Debit/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ NEFT/ RTGS. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs. 250.

Railway recruitment 2018: Here are the details relating to the vacancies:-

Name of Post and Discipline: Sports Quota

Boxing (Men): 01 Post

Cricket: 02 Posts

Gymnastic (Men): 02 Posts

Hockey: 04 Posts

Wrestling (Men): 01 Post

Athletic: 04 Posts

Badminton (Women): 02 Posts

Cricket: 03 Posts

Wrestling (Women): 02 Posts

Educational Qualification: Candidates should t have Intermediate or equivalent examination passed any recognized Board for S.No-A, Degree or its equivalent examination passed from any recognized University/ Institute for with sports qualification.

Name of Post and Discipline: Cultural Quota

1. Singer (Hindustani-Light): 01 Post

2. Keyboard (Synthesizer): 01 Post

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have Intermediate or its equivalent examination passed with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate from any recognized Board.

Railway recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

1. Go to the website — rrcald.org

3. Select the post & press on “Click Here”.

4. Click on “New Registration”.

5. After registration, click on “Login”.

6. Enter all the details and submit the form.

7. Take a printout and save the application for future use.

Earlier, the South East Central Railway division of the Indian Railways has announced a huge number of vacancies at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. According to the official notification, the railways will be hiring 313 candidates in apprentices Posts in Nagpur Division. Candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply visiting the official website. Aspirants must note that Railways has set December 27, 2017, as the deadline for submitting the job application.

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee to apply. Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit list which will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in 10th and ITI marks in the trade. Railways will also conduct a medical examination of physical fitness. An amount of Rs 24 will have to be paid by the candidates towards medical examination. The candidate must be 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 per cent marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training.