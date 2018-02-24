Railway recruitment 2018: Major changes announced! Getting RRB Group C & D jobs easier now; here’s how

Railway recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had recently announced massive job opportunities in Indian Railways for about 90,000 posts. (PTI)

Railway recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had recently announced massive job opportunities in Indian Railways for about 90,000 posts. The ministry in a notification announced one of the largest recruitment processes for 89,409 posts in Group C and Level I (Erstwhile Group D) and Level II Categories. Such a massive recruitment process is taking place after a gap of 4 years, and during intervening years there have been many changes proposed, which will be included this time. Considering the modification in the recruitment process, more aspiring candidates from all sections of society will now get an opportunity to work for Indian Railways. Few of the changes by Indian Railways are listed below:

Examination Fees:

• The Railways charge Rs. 500/- as examination fees for recruitment. However, the ministry has decided to refund Rs. 400/- to those candidates who appear for the exam.

• To enable refund of this amount, candidates will be required to submit details of their bank accounts online. This facility will be executed shortly.

• For exempted categories like SC, ST, Divyang, Ex-servicemen, Women, Minorities and Economically Backward Classes, the amount charged will be Rs. 250/-.

• While the whole of this amount will be refunded to those candidates who will appear for the exam from these exempted categories.

• This move is to discourage non-serious candidates who applying and do not appear for the exam. These fees will ensure the appearance of only serious candidates.

• Government charge these fees to spent them on setting up infrastructure to enable candidates to appear for exams.

Educational Qualifications:

• Till July 2017, the minimum educational qualifications for all Level I posts were class 10th or ITI or equivalent. However, many people were not aware of the changes in the criteria was made to class 10th and ITI or equivalent for many of these Level I posts.

• Considering it as unfair to candidates who had been preparing over the past years for this recruitment, the criteria will be class 10th or ITI or equivalent, again.

• This will enable more candidates to apply for the posts and ensure wider participation.

• The railways in an addition to this, has also planned further training programmes to ensure better skills for staff.

Age relaxation:

• Apart from the above-mentioned leverages, the ministry has cut the age restriction by 2 years.

• Railway Minister Piyush Goyal explained the criteria and said that some candidates who were not aware of the changes were becoming ineligible to apply. So the ministry decided to allow age relaxation in this year’s exam.

• However, this way many candidates who would normally have expected to be eligible to apply, will now become ineligible.

Language:

• Question papers this year will be provided to the candidates in 15 languages.

• This would include Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu.

• This move will ensure opportunities for candidates across India.

Signature:

• Earlier the candidates were asked to make signature only in Hindi or English.

• Now people can make signature in any language.

• This will adequately reflect the diversity and plurality of India.