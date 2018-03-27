Railway Recruitment 2018: Indian Railways receives whopping 2 crore applications for one lakh posts

Railway Recruitment 2018: The examination for recruitment to Railway Group C and D posts will be conducted in 15 different languages.

Railway Recruitment 2018: As the last date to apply for Group C and D jobs nears, the number of applications submitted continues to increase. The Indian Railways on Monday while talking about the number of applications received till date said, it has received over two crore applications for about one lakh vacancies with five days still remaining for the online registration to end. The one lakh posts which are up for grabs include 90000 group C and D posts along with 9,500 openings in the Railway Protection Force.

A Railway official while talking about the number of applications received said, “till date, over 2 crore candidates have applied for the posts and the number will rise further as five more days remain before the deadline comes to an end.”

While Indian Railway has received over 2 crore application for the over posts on offer, over 50 lakh online applications have been received alone for over 50 lakh online applications have been received, said the official. Given the magnitude and the sheer scale of the test that is being conducted, the candidates will be given a window to check their answers after the completion of the exams and after the results are declared to maintain transparency, according to PTI.

The examination for recruitment to Railway Group C and D posts will be conducted in 15 different languages. The question papers will be available in Hindi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Assamese, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu to ensure opportunities for candidates across India.

Railway group C and D details-

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had recently extended the last date for the online application for 62,907 Railway group D jobs. The Railways had earlier set the application deadline till March 12, 2018. This has now been till March 31, 2018. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the 62,907 posts on offer can visit the official website now to fill in the application form. The Indian Railways earlier this year had released a centralised notification for the railway recruitment process on its official website. According to a post shared by the Ministry of Railways on Twitter, the department says, “Railway Recruitment 2018: Last date of application extended up to 31st March.”

A total of 26462 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technicians posts are on offer by Indian Railways as a part of RRB group C recruitment.