Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply online for 62907 Group D jobs at RRB official website rrbonlinereg.in

Railway Recruitment 2018: In one of its biggest recruitment drive, the Indian Railways had invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for 62907 Group D vacant posts at indianrailways.gov.in. While the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier set March 12, 2018 as the last date for online application, it was later extended till March 31, 2018. The Indian Railways had released a notification for the same. Candidates should keep in mind that the application form can be submitted online only through the websites of participating RRBs. Mentioned below are all the details that candidates need to go through in order to apply for the posts on offer by the Indian Railways-

Railway Recruitment 2018: Group D Posts on offer-

Trackman

Cabinman

Leverman

Pointsman

Helper-II

Gr. D (Store)

Keyman

Shunter

Welder

Fitter

Porter

Helper-II (Mech)

Helper-II (S&T)

Gr. D (Engg.)

Gangman

Switchman

Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply for 62907 Group D posts-

Candidates can visit the websites of participating RRBs to apply for the posts. There after they can follow the instructions mentioned to complete the process. The links to the participating RRBs are mentioned in the table below-

Railway Board Zone Vacancy Detail Online Application link RRB Ahmedabad Total – 6087 http://ahmedabad.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Ajmer Total – 4755 http://ajmer.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Allahabad Total – 4762 http://allahabad.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Bangalore Total – 2293 http://bangalore.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Bhopal Total – 3522 http://bhopal.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Bhubaneshwar Total – 1532 http://bhubaneswar.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Bilaspur Total – 1159 http://bilaspur.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Chandigarh Total – 7832 http://chandigarh.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Chennai Total – 2979 http://chennai.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Gorakhpur Total – 3388 http://gorakhpur.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Guwahati Total – 2577 http://guwahati.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Kolkata Total – 2367 http://kolkata.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Mumbai Total – 4625 http://mumbai.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Patna Total – 5981 http://patna.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Ranchi Total – 2525 http://ranchi.rrbonlinereg.in/ RRB Secunderabad Total – 6523 http://secunderabad.rrbonlinereg.in/

Railway Recruitment 2018: Group D Important Dates-

Online Registration and Submission of Applications starts- February 10, 2018 at 10.00 AM

Online Registration and Submission of Applications ends- March 31, 2018 till 11:59 PM

Last Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee -Online Payment (Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card) – 12 March 2018 till 10:00 pm

SBI Bank Challan – March 31, 2018 till 01.00 PM

Post Office Challan – March 29, 2018 till 01.00 PM

Exam date- Tentatively in the month of April/May 2018

Railway Recruitment 2018: Group D Eligibility Criteria-

The age of the aspirants who wish to apply for the posts on offer should be between 18 to 31 years. Age relaxation will be given as per the government rules. (OBC- 3 years, SC / ST applicants- 5 years)

Candidates should have passed class 10th or hold ITI or NAC granted by NCTV and must fulfil all medical standards.

Age limit: Minimum – 18 Years, Maximum – 31 Years