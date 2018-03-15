Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply online for 62907 Group D jobs at RRB official website rrbonlinereg.in

Railway Recruitment 2018: In one of its biggest recruitment drive, the Indian Railways had invited interested and eligible candidates to apply for 62907 Group D vacant posts at indianrailways.gov.in. While the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier set March 12, 2018 as the last date for online application, it was later extended till March 31, 2018. The Indian Railways had released a notification for the same. Candidates should keep in mind that the application form can be submitted online only through the websites of participating RRBs. Mentioned below are all the details that candidates need to go through in order to apply for the posts on offer by the Indian Railways-
Railway Recruitment 2018: Group D Posts on offer-
Trackman
Cabinman
Leverman
Pointsman
Helper-II
Gr. D (Store)
Keyman
Shunter
Welder
Fitter
Porter
Helper-II (Mech)
Helper-II (S&T)
Gr. D (Engg.)
Gangman
Switchman
Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply for 62907 Group D posts-
Candidates can visit the websites of participating RRBs to apply for the posts. There after they can follow the instructions mentioned to complete the process. The links to the participating RRBs are mentioned in the table below-
|Railway Board Zone
|Vacancy Detail
|Online Application link
|RRB Ahmedabad
|Total – 6087
|http://ahmedabad.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Ajmer
|Total – 4755
|http://ajmer.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Allahabad
|Total – 4762
|http://allahabad.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Bangalore
|Total – 2293
|http://bangalore.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Bhopal
|Total – 3522
|http://bhopal.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Bhubaneshwar
|Total – 1532
|http://bhubaneswar.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Bilaspur
|Total – 1159
|http://bilaspur.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Chandigarh
|Total – 7832
|http://chandigarh.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Chennai
|Total – 2979
|http://chennai.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Gorakhpur
|Total – 3388
|http://gorakhpur.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Guwahati
|Total – 2577
|http://guwahati.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Kolkata
|Total – 2367
|http://kolkata.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Mumbai
|Total – 4625
|http://mumbai.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Patna
|Total – 5981
|http://patna.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Ranchi
|Total – 2525
|http://ranchi.rrbonlinereg.in/
|RRB Secunderabad
|Total – 6523
|http://secunderabad.rrbonlinereg.in/
Railway Recruitment 2018: Group D Important Dates-
Online Registration and Submission of Applications starts- February 10, 2018 at 10.00 AM
Online Registration and Submission of Applications ends- March 31, 2018 till 11:59 PM
Last Date & Time for Payment of Application Fee -Online Payment (Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card) – 12 March 2018 till 10:00 pm
SBI Bank Challan – March 31, 2018 till 01.00 PM
Post Office Challan – March 29, 2018 till 01.00 PM
Exam date- Tentatively in the month of April/May 2018
Railway Recruitment 2018: Group D Eligibility Criteria-
The age of the aspirants who wish to apply for the posts on offer should be between 18 to 31 years. Age relaxation will be given as per the government rules. (OBC- 3 years, SC / ST applicants- 5 years)
Candidates should have passed class 10th or hold ITI or NAC granted by NCTV and must fulfil all medical standards.
Age limit: Minimum – 18 Years, Maximum – 31 Years