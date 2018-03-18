Railway recruitment 2018: Good news! Over 26,500 posts with 7th Pay Commission salary open at indianrailways.gov.in; check details

Railway Recruitment 2018: Candidates need to make sure that they submit the complete application before 23.59 hrs on 31.03.2018.

Railway Recruitment 2018: The Indian Railways has invited applications for 26,502 Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and technician posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of Indian Railways to apply for the same. According to a notification that was released by the Railway Recruitment Board earlier, candidates can fill the application form on the official website only. The form is not available elsewhere. Candidates need to make sure that they submit the complete application before 23.59 hrs on 31.03.2018. Aspirants should also note that candidates waiting for the results of prescribed educational qualification are not eligible to apply. Mentioned below are details that candidates need to keep in mind while filling up the form-

Railway Recruitment 2018 Important Dates:

Recruitment process starts- February 3, 2018

Last day for filing application- March 31, 2018 till 23.559 hrs

First stage Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentatively scheduled during April and May, 2018

Dates for other stages of recruitment process shall be intimated through RRB’s website

Railway Recruitment 2018 Pay scale:

Level 02 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix with initial pay of Rs 19900/- plus other allowances as admissible.

Railway Recruitment 2018: How to apply-

Step 1: Visit the official website of railway recruitment at indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Read all the Information and Instructions thoroughly before starting the filling up of the application by clicking the Link CEN01/2018 on the official websites of RRBs.

Step 3: Scanned documents JPEGformat to be kept ready before filling the application

Step 4: Confirm that you have read and understood the instructions

Step 5: Enter your name, Date of Birth and Father’s name along with other details

Step 6: On submitting the registration form, the registration number and password shall be displayed to the candidate

Examination Fees-

For all candidates except the fee concession categories: Rs 500

For Candidates belonging to SC/ ST / Ex-Serviceman / PWDs / Female / Transgender / Minorities / Economically backward class: Rs 250

Note: This fee of Rs 250 shall be refunded duly deducting bank charges as applicable, on appearing in First Stage CBT.CENTRALISEDEMPLOYMENTNOTICE (CEN) No.01/20186

Railway Recruitment 2018 Eligibility Criteria:

Age- 18 – 28 Years (as on 01.07.2018)

Candidates should have educational/technical qualifications indicated for the notified post

Diploma/Degree in Engineering will not be accepted in lieu, of course, completed Act Apprenticeship / ITIfor the post of Technicians unless otherwise specified

Note: Eligibility of the candidates will be considered only on the strength of the information furnished in the online application.If at any stage of recruitment or thereafter, it is found that any information furnished by the candidate in his/her application is false/incorrect or the candidate has suppressed any relevant information or the candidate does not satisfy the eligibility criteria for the post(s), his/her candidature will be rejected forthwith.