Railway Recruitment 2017: Application Process for Central Railway vacancies begins at rrccr.com, check details here

Railway Recruitment 2017: The Central Railway has invited interested and eligible candidates for online applications against Scouts and Guides Quota for the year 2017-18 to a number of vacancies available at rrccr.com. According to a press release issued by the Central Railways, “The posts are open to all regardless of Community and there is no reservation for any community. Further, only the candidates qualified in the Written Test shall be called for Scouting Skill Assessment.” Interested candidates need to make sure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria that have been laid out for the recruitment. A candidate for appointment to Railway Services must be a citizen of India/ Nepal/ Bhutan/ a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before 1st January, 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India/ a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, the East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania or from Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Vacancies available under Central Railways-

For level 1 post: There are 10 posts available under this level each for Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur Division. Selected candidates will get remuneration ranging from Rs 18,000-56,900. For this level the candidate should be a 10th pass OR ITI OR equivalent OR National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. OR 10th passed plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. OR 10th passed plus ITI.

For level 2 post: There are two posts available under this level and the people who get selected with be given remuneration ranging from Rs 19,900-63,200. For this level the candidate should have passed 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. 50% marks is not to be insisted upon in case of SC / ST / Ex-servicemen. OR Passed Matriculation plus Course Completed Act Apprenticeship. OR Passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NCVT/SCVT.

Note: Diploma in Engineering will not be considered as an alternative higher qualification

While detailing the recruitment process for both the level, the notification states, “The candidates, who apply in response to the Notification and are found eligible, will be called for written examination. Candidates to the extent of only 2.5 times of the vacancies, who have scored minimum 40% marks in the Written Test, shall be called for Scouting Skill Assessment (B) and for marks on certificates (C). The merit list of the Written Test (A) shall be a criterion for shortlisting.”

