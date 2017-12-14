Railway Jobs 2017: 6150 posts on offer across Northern Railway, South Eastern, North Central Railway; details here

Railway jobs 2017: Interested candidates can either visit the official website of the regional Railway or take a look at the detail mentioned below. (Photo: PTI)

Railway Jobs 2017: Good news for candidates waiting to secure a job in the Indian Railways as the different zones of Railways is on a hiring spree. A total of 6150 posts on offer across Northern Railway, South Eastern Railway, North Central Railway, South East Central Railway, Central Railway, West Central Railway, South Central Railway, Eastern Railway, Southern Railway, North Eastern Railway, East Coast Railway. Interested candidates can either visit the official website of the regional Railway or take a look at the detail mentioned below to know more about the whole recruitment process. There is a different last date for application to each regional zone of the railways, job seekers can take a look at the specifications are act accordingly-

Railway Jobs 2017: Application process to 3162 Apprentices Posts in the Northern Railways ends on January 27

Northern Railway has invited applications for a total of 3162 Apprentices posts. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 27 January 2018.

Railway Jobs 2017: Know more about the recruitment for 1785 Apprentice Posts in the South Eastern Railway

South Eastern Railway, Kolkata has invited applications for 1785 Apprentice Vacancies for various trade. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed from 04 December 2017 to 02 January 2018

Railway Jobs 2017: South East Central Railway offers 313 Apprentice Posts

Interested candidates eligible for the post can apply through the prescribed format on or before 27 December 2017.

Railway Jobs 2017: South East Central Railway offers 305 Apprentices Posts

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 27 December 2017.

Railway Jobs 2017: West Central Railway offers 295 Apprentice Post

Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 31 December 2017.

Railway Jobs 2017: 113 Trade Apprentice on offer by the West Central Railway

West Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice for various trades, candidates with 10+2 and NCVT/SCVT certificate holder are eligible to apply. The candidates eligible for the post can apply through the prescribed format on or before 19 December 2017.

Railway Jobs 2017: North Central Railway offers 02 Cultural Quota Post

North Central Railway has invited applications for the post of Cultural Quota Post. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 31 December 2017.

Railway Jobs 2017: RRC, North Central Railway Recruitment 2017 against Sports Quota

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), North Central Railway (NCR) invited applications for recruitment against sports quota. The eligible candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before 31 December 2017.

Railway Jobs 2017: Central Railway Recruitment Process Begins for 02 Senior Resident Posts

Central Railway invited applications for the post of Senior Resident. The eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on 20 December 2017.

Railway Jobs 2017: NHSRCL offers 4 Senior Manager Posts

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), New Delhi invited applications for the post of Senior Manager (Track) for Mumbai/Ahmedabad/Surat/Vadodara location. Regular officials working in Civil Engineering department of Indian Railways or having a valid lien in Indian Railways can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 18 December 2017.

Railway Jobs 2017: 21 Vacancies of Group C Personnel under Sports Quota on offer by South Central Railway

South Central Railway has 21 vacancies under Sports Quota on offer. Applications are invited for recruitment to the post of Group C. The prominent sportsperson with minimum required qualification can apply through the prescribed format on or before 27 December 2017.

Railway Jobs 2017: RRC, Southern Railway Recruitment 2017 for 20 Sports Persons

RRC, Southern Railway invited applications against sports quota. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 18 December 2017.

Railway Jobs 2017: RRC, Central Railway Recruitment 2017 against Cultural Quota

Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Railway invited applications for recruitment against Cultural Quota in the Harmonium player and Western Instrument player for the year 2017-18. The candidates eligible for the post can apply through online on or before 15 December 2017.

Railway Jobs 2017: Railway Jobs against Cultural Quota under North Eastern Railway

North Eastern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the Group C Posts under Cultural Quota. The candidates eligible for the post can apply through the prescribed format on or before 17 December 2017.

Railway Jobs 2017: Northern Railway Recruitment 2017, Apply for 21 Vacancies of Group C under Sports Quota

Northern Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the Group C under Sports Quota for various Sports and Athletic. The candidates eligible for the post can apply through the prescribed format on or before 21 December 2017 (5 PM).

Railway Jobs 2017: East Coast Railway Recruitment 2017 for 8 Group C and Erstwhile Gr. D Posts

East Coast Railway invited applications for recruitment to the post of Group C and Erstwhile Gr. D against scouts and guides quota. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format on or before 18 December 2017.