R Madhavan, Pawan Kalyan to address Indian Conference at Harvard University

Harvard University: Indian actors R Madhavan and Pawan Kalyan have been invited to address India Conference that will be held in the month of February at Harvard University, Boston. The India Conference is one of the world’s largest student-run conferences which focus on India in the United States of America.

The news was announced on the twitter handle of the India Conference-

Really looking forward to having R. Madhavan @ActorMadhavan as a speaker at IndiaConference 2017 in February at Harvard University, Boston. pic.twitter.com/tcVrQsW8DH — India Conference (@indiaconf2017) January 16, 2017

This is the 14th edition of the India Conference at the Harvard University where the two actors have been invited as guest speakers. The event is scheduled to take place on February 11 and 12, 2017, at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School. Both the actors have already expressed their happiness to take part at the conference.

R. Madhavan tweeted-

Can't wait folks http://t.co/80UQaKF1Pm — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 16, 2017

More than 50 eminent personalities from various fields are will address the conference including the Max Group founder and Chairman Emeritus Analjit Singh, Jammu and Kashmir former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai, National Institute of Urban Affair Director Jagan Shah, film-maker Deepa Mehta, former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve and others.

It will be interesting to see what Pawan Kalyan, the party leader of Jana Sena has to say about contemporary issues. He was earlier engaged in a twitter tirade that targeted the BJP-led government over the issue of patriotism.