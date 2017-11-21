Purely tech-driven hiring has its own pitfalls, says Randstad survey

Complete dependence on technology can have its own downside, especially when it comes to the recruitment process and finding right talent, says a Randstad India survey.

Complete dependence on technology can have its own downside, especially when it comes to the recruitment process and finding right talent, says a Randstad India survey. According to the HR services provider, while most candidates see value in technology, they are frustrated when it overtakes the human aspect of the hiring process. Around 78 per cent of the survey respondents agreed they perform much better in personal interviews compared to automated tests. Moreover, 79 per cent of millennials of 21-26 years also shared the same view. Besides, 58 per cent stated that an overly automated interview process will be less transparent and will not provide the essential feedback they are seeking.

“We are entering a new age of recruitment where technology is creating unprecedented opportunities for both employers and employees. However, understanding and knowing the candidate better and selecting the best match requires a combination of technology and touch,” said Paul Dupuis, MD and CEO, Randstad India. Usage of technology in the recruitment process is on the upswing and 78 per cent survey respondents said availability of technology tools makes it definitely easier to find and apply for jobs.

Moreover, 43 per cent also agreed that social and professional networks are the most effective channels through which one can find a job, followed by recruitment agencies (29 per cent) and job boards (24 per cent). “While technology, including AI, machine learning and automation, will play an increasingly important role in sourcing and selecting the right candidate for the right job, the touch piece of the recruitment process is becoming increasingly important,” Dupuis noted.

It is worth noting that a significant 76 per cent of the survey respondents expect almost half of the interview process in future to be fully automated and tech-driven, without any kind of human interventions. The Randstad Tech and Touch survey was conducted online with a sample size of nearly 2,500 candidates, of which 70 per cent were employed and 24 per cent job-seekers.