Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2017: New 239 vacancies announced for stenographers at sssc.gov.in, know details to apply

Punjab and Haryana high court recruitment 2017: Good news for candidates has the knowledge of stenography or shorthand as the Punjab and Haryana high court has invited job applications from aspirants. As a per the latest job notifications, the high court will be hiring for 239 posts. Eligible and interested candidates must note that the last date to apply is January 27, 2018. at sssc.gov.in. The applicant should possess a degree of Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science or equivalent thereto from a recognized university and must have proficiency in operation of computers. The candidates will have to qualify the English Shorthand Test and its Transcription at the speed of 80 W.P.M.and 20 W.P.M.respectively. The candidates will also have to qualify a Computer Proficiency Test. (word processing and spreadsheets). It is clarified that said Computer Proficiency Test (word processing and spreadsheets) are mandatory but the same is of qualifying nature only and their marks or performance will not be counted towards final merit which will be based only upon the performance in the English Shorthand Test and its Transcription.

Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2017: Here are the details relating to the vacancies:-

Name of the posts: Stenographer Grade III.

Number of vacancies: 239 posts.

Starting Date for online application: 04-09-2017.

Last date for registration Step-I: 03-10-2017 till 02:00 pm.

Last date for receipt of application fee: 04-10-2017 (within Banking Hours)

Last date for registration step-II: 06-10-2017 till 11:59 pm.

Last date for editing of application: 06-10-2017 till 11.59 pm.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor Degree or equivalent thereto from a recognized university and must have proficiency in operation of computers (Word Processing and Spread Sheets). Matriculation examination with Punjabi as one of the compulsory or elective subject or any other equivalent examination in the Punjabi Language.

Age limit: 18-37 years

Punjab and Haryana High Court recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply online:-

The online registration or filling of application forms by the applicants will consist of two steps:-

Step I: Applicant will get his/her Registration ID and password and will have to print “Cash Deposit Receipt‟ for deposit of fee in the designated bank (State Bank of India). Thereafter, the applicant shall deposit the requisite fee in any branch of State Bank of India.

Step II: After completion of Registration Step 1, the applicant shall thereafter have to fill the remaining particulars i.e. uploading of photograph/signature, qualification and fee payment details in the form, then to “LOCK & SUBMIT” the application form.