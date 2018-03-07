Pune Cantonment Board Recruitment 2018: Fresh PCB jobs announced; check vacancies details on www.punecantonmentboard.org

Pune Cantonment Board Recruitment 2018: The total number of vacancies that are up for grab is 77. And the jobs list covers a wide variety.

Pune Cantonment Board Recruitment 2018: As many as 77 jobs are up for grabs as Pune Cantonment Board has invited job applications for various positions. Interested candidates who are looking to get a job as English Medium School Teachers, Junior Clerk, Driver and Other Posts shall log on to official website of the board – www.punecantonmentboard.org. The candidates who are looking for a job are requested to apply for the post in the format prescribed before April 7, 2018.

10 posts – B.Ed Teachers

16 Posts – D.Ed Teachers

18 Posts – Junior Clerk

10 Posts – Driver

8 Posts – Staff Nurse –

4 Posts – Assistant Medical Officer

3 Posts – Civil Junior Engineer

1 Post – Electrical Junior Engineer

3 Posts – Health Inspector

2 Posts – Lab Technician

1 Post – Hindi Typist

1 Post – Health Assistant

Important dates to keep in mind:

March 5, 2018 – Commencement of submission of Online Application

April 7, 2018 – Last date to submit Online Application

To be announced – Date of written test

To be announced – Announcement of result of written test

Age Criteria: 18 to 25 Years

Selection Procedure:

Interested and eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test. Each candidate will need to qualify skill test which is required for each post.

IMPORTANT

Educational Qualification for the mentioned posts:

B.Ed Teachers – B.A, B.Ed, B.P.Ed

Assistant Medical Officer – MBBS with MMC/MCI

Junior Engineer – Diploma/ B.E in Civil/ Electrical

Health Inspector – B.Sc in Chemistry & Diploma in Sanitary Inspector

Lab Technician – B.Sc. in Physics or Chemistry with lab technician course

Hindi Typist – SSC and Certificate of Hindi typewriting

D.Ed Teachers – HSC, D.Ed

Junior Clerk – 12th class passed and knowledge of computer

Driver – 10th pass with a heavy motor vehicle licence

Staff Nurse – B.Sc. in Nursing/General Nursing. Experience is needed in a hospital

Health Assistant – B.Sc in Chemistry or Biology and Diploma in Health Assistant

About the Pune Cantonment:

It was way back in 1817 when Pune Cantonment was established. It was done to accommodate military troops.