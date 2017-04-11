Proud moment: After losing 80% vision, Prachi Sukhwani cracks CAT, set to join IIM-Ahmedabad!

Prachi Sukhwani who, even after losing 80 per cent of her vision, cracked the Common Admission Test (CAT) and came out with flying colours. (IE)

Where there is a will, there is a way! The phrase is aptly justified in the case of Prachi Sukhwani who, even after losing 80 per cent of her vision, cracked the Common Admission Test (CAT) and came out with flying colours. 21-year-old Prachi Sukhwani, a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) student at Maharaja Sayajirao University’s Faculty of Commerce, fought against all the odds to achieve her goal and score 98.55 percentile in CAT 2016. She was in class III, since then she was suffering from macular dystrophy, also known as retinal degradation, and later Prachi lost more than 80% of vision over the years – science has no treatment for this rare form of genetic disorder.

Setting an example for others and inspiring people, this Vadodara girl has made her parents proud. The Times of India has quoted her as saying that her ultimate goal is to have her own start-up after gaining some experience in a multinational company, following which she ultimately wants to open an NGO for the blind and thereby ensure that their suffering is lessened. Prachi’s proud father Suresh Sukhwani runs a garment business and mother Kanchan is a homemaker who doubles up as an LIC agent. Prachi also has a sister Nishita, who too had completed her BBA from MSU and who is pursuing an MBA from a Mumbai-based private college. Talking about the Prachi’s health issues, her father said for 15 years she was regularly taken to Chennai where doctors advised her to wear special reading glasses. Her father added that Prachi was so engrossed in studies that she finds even those glasses to be an obstacle for her. Later, Prachi who had appeared as a person with a disability got calls from all the top three IIMs, IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Bangalore and IIM-Kolkata, and appeared for the interviews.

Congratulatory notes flooded in on social media for Prachi on Monday, while Prachi was busy appearing for the last semester exam at BBA. Her professor Sharad Bansal and dean of Faculty of Commerce, said that Prachi deserves special applause for her success as she has triumphed despite all odds being stacked up against her – her success is an inspiration for everybody.