Pre-placement Offers: Average salary offered to XLRI students Rs 19.21 lakh

The final recruitment process of ‘XLRI – Xavier School of Management’ for its batch of 2015-2017 saw participation from 139 recruiters with 386 offers, inclusive of 42 first time recruiters/roles. The median salary offered to the 2015-2017 batch of Two year Postgraduate Diploma in Management is Rs 19.00 lakh per annum while the average is Rs 19.21 lakh, a XLRI press release said here today.

It said that the total number of pre-Placement Offers received was 121 and the number of new roles saw a rise of 17 per cent over last year. The number of offers with a CTC greater than Rs 25 lakh per annum was up by 18 per cent, it said.

Fr E Abraham, Director, XLRI, said “We are happy to announce that this year’s placement season has witnessed a remarkable increase in both the number of offers and recruiters. Number of new roles opened up on campus has also seen a rise over last year”.