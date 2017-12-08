POWERGRID recruitment 2017 2018: 89 vacancies announced for engineers at powergridindia.com; check last date to apply

OWERGRID recruitment 2017 2018: POWERGRID, the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of India, has announced 88 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager, Sr Engineer, Assistant Engineer at powergridindia.com. (Website)

POWERGRID recruitment 2017 2018: POWERGRID, the Central Transmission Utility (CTU) of India, has announced 88 vacancies for the post of Deputy Manager, Sr Engineer, Assistant Engineer at powergridindia.com. Candidates who have desired qualification cab apply visiting the official website. As per the official notification, the last date to apply online is December 21, 2017. “The selection process shall consist of Scrutiny of Applications and Personal interview of shortlisted candidates. Applications of candidates shall be scrutinized based on the Job Specification given and the details of experience to be given by candidates,” as per the notification. Electrical Discipline, for which the vacancies are announced, shall include: Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical & Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical). POWERGRID’s decision regarding equivalence of discipline shall be final and binding.

POWERGRID recruitment 2017 2018: Here are the details of the post:-

1. Post-Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 48 posts.

Essential Qualification: B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.(Engg.) in Electrical Discipline from recognized Institutes/ University with 60 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA.

Essential Post Qualification Experience: Should have a post qualification executive experience of one (1) year in

the executive/ gazetted officer cadre.

Upper Age limit: 30 years as on 21.12.2017.

2. Post Senior Engineer (Electrical): 25 posts

Pay scale: Rs.29,100-54,500 (IDA)

Essential Qualification: B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.(Engg.) in Electrical Discipline from recognized Institutes/ University with 60 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA.

Essential Post Qualification Experience: Should have six years post qualification experience in Executive/ Gazetted officer cadre.

3. Deputy Manager (Electrical): 15 posts.

Pay Scale: Rs. 32,900 – 58,000 (IDA)

Essential Qualification: B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc.(Engg.) in Electrical Discipline from recognized Institutes/ University with 60 % marks or equivalent CGPA.

Essential Post Qualification Experience: Should have a post qualification executive experience of 9 years in executive/gazetted officer cadre.

Application fee: Rs 500.

Here is the official notification:-

POWERGRID recruitment 2017 2018: Here is how to apply:-

1.Candidates have to register themselves online at CAREER> JOB OPPORTUNITIES>OPENINGS section of POWERGRID website– powergridindia.com.

2.Candidates will have to upload their latest colour passport size photograph (.jpg file size not exceeding 50 kb) and scanned copy of signature (.jpg file size not exceeding 30 kb).

3. Candidates will have to correctly declare their Name and Date of Birth as mentioned in their Birth certificate or matric certificate. Candidates will have to declare their category correctly and must submit relevant certificate in prescribed format along with application and also at the time of interview. Candidates must correctly enter the qualification details including date of acquiring qualification as mentioned in their certificates.

5. Candidates will have to upload their documents in PDF format.