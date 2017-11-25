PGIMER Chandigarh recruitment 2017: Medical Institute announces 113 vacancies at pgimer.edu.in, here is how to apply

PGIMER Chandigarh recruitment 2017: The Post Graduation Institute for Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has announced 113 vacancies for the post of demonstrator under various department pgimer.edu.in. (Website)

PGIMER Chandigarh recruitment 2017: The Post Graduation Institute for Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has announced 113 vacancies for the post of demonstrator under various department pgimer.edu.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply now for the vacancies. The last date of receipt of the offline application by Speed Post or Personally in the care of Administrative Officer, Recruitment Cell, PGIMER, Chandigarh is 01.12.2017 up to 4.00 PM, the notification said. The admit card for the written exam will soon be publishing on the website after the application process is completed. It is learnt that the admit card will available 15 days before the examination date. The application form will be available on PGI website from 10.11.2017 to 29.11.2017 till 11.59 p.m.

The result of written examination shall be declared on the same day. The candidates who clear the written examination will be assessed by the Departmental Committee. The number of candidates called for Departmental Assessment will be three times the number of seats available as per advertised post. The departmental assessment would consist of 25 marks and is based on clinical evaluation/laboratory testing / detailed structured viva. The departmental assessment of the candidates will be done on 19.12.2017, 20.12.2017, 21.12.2017. The candidates will be required to appear for an interview, which consists of 15 marks before the Selection Committee on 20.12.2017, 21.12.2017 and 22.12.2017. The interview with the Selection Committee is mandatory.

Name of Post: Demonstrator

Number of Post: 113 Posts

Age limit:- Age limit for all posts is 33 years (relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates) except for the post of Hospital Administration for which the age limit is 36 years (relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC candidates). The age relaxation for Persons with Disabilities would be for ten years (additional 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC). The candidates who have completed three years tenure of Senior Residency and DM/M.Ch are not eligible for the post of Senior Resident.

For Senior Demonstrator:

i) M.Sc. in subject concerned.

ii) PhD in the subject concerned/allied subject.

For Junior Demonstrator:

M.Sc. in the subject concerned.

a) Those possessing M.Sc. degree will be considered for the post of Junior Demonstrator and those possessing PhD Degree will be considered for the post of Senior Demonstrator.

b) For the post of Senior Demonstrator in Biochemistry/Anatomy, both Medical and Non-Medical personnel are eligible.

PGIMER Chandigarh recruitment 2017: Here is the official notification:-



PGIMER Chandigarh recruitment 2017: Selection process:-

The written examination of 60 marks of the eligible candidates possessing the prescribed qualification (recognized by M.C.I.) etc. for the above posts and within the age limit will be conducted on specified days i.e. 18.12.2017, 19.12.2017 and 20.12.2017 at 10.00 AM at Dr P.N. Chuttani Block (Research Block-B) and S.S. Anand Block (Research Block-A), PGIMER, Chandigarh.