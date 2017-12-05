PDIL recruitment 2017: Mini Ratna announces vacancies at pdilin.com, last date coming soon

PDIL recruitment 2017: The Projects and Development India Limited (PDIL), a Mini Ratna under Government of India, has announced vacancies for various posts at pdilin.com. (Website)

PDIL recruitment 2017: The Projects and Development India Limited (PDIL), a Mini Ratna under Government of India, has announced vacancies for various posts for PDIL Recruitment 2017 at pdilin.com. As per the official notification, candidates who are eligible for the posts can now apply visiting the official website. PDIL has opened 48 vacancies under various posts like Plumber, Electrician, Lab Assistant and many other posts for recruitment.The company has said that the last date to apply online is 15th December 2017.”The Apprentices shall be provided training at Head Office at Noida and Regional Offices at Vadodara as per Company’s requirement. Tentative location-wise numbers are indicated above which may vary based on the Company’s decision,” as per the official notification.

PDIL recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

Name of the Posts: Trade Apprentice

Number of Vacancies: 48 posts.

Job Location: Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh

Computer and Peripherals Hardware Repair and Maintenance Mechanic: 01 posts.

Computer Networking Technician: 01 post.

Mechanic Mechanical Maintenance (Industrial Automation): 01 post

Mechanic Electrical Maintenance (Industrial Automation): 02 post

House Keeper (Institution): 03 posts.

Draughtsman (Mechanical): 07 posts.

Boiler Attendant: 01 posts.

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Plant): 02 posts.

Chemical Laboratory Assistant: 02 posts.

House Keeper (Corporate): 02 posts.

Secretarial Assistant: 05 posts.

Stenographer (English): 05 posts.

Library Assistant: 01 post.

Advanced Attendant Operator(Process): 01 posts.

Plumber: 01 post

Electrician: 03 posts.

Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Mechanic: 01 posts.

Draughtsman (Civil): 09 posts.

PDIL Recruitment 2017: Age Limit:-

The age of the candidates must not exceed 18 years of age.

Here is the official notification:-



PDIL recruitment 2017: Selection process:-

1. Trade/Discipline wise merit list will be drawn based on the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying exam

2.Highest qualification in a trade/discipline will be given preference

3.Candidates, registered with Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT), Regional Directorate of Apprentice Training (RDAT), shall be given preference.

4.Wherever CGPA/CPI or other grades in qualifying examination is awarded, equivalent percentage of marks should be indicated in the application as per norms adopted by concerned University / Institute. The candidate shall be required to submit a certificate to this effect from the University/Institute at the time of reporting, in case of selection.

PDIL recruitment 2017: Here is how to apply:-

1. Visit www.pdilin.com website

2. Click on “Careers” and then click on “ENGAGEMENT OF TRADE APPRENTICES – 2017”

3. View the full Advertisement Details and read the instructions and terms and conditions carefully before applying.

4. Click on ”I Accept” and then click on “Apply Online” to fill the Application Form.

5. Candidate should keep the scanned copy of their passport size colour photograph in .jpg/.jpeg format of not more than 75 KB size and their signature in .jpg/.jpeg format of not more than 25 KB size. All SC, ST and Person with Disabilities need to upload their caste certificate and disability certificates also of not more than 500 KB each in .jpg/.jpeg format.

6. After you fill the Application form, click on “SAVE/SUBMIT” to save/submit the data entered.

7. After submission of the application, the Registration Slip will be generated.

8. Click on “Print” button to print the Registration Slip which will be required at the time of Personal.

9. Interview, if shortlisted. The candidates are not required to send the print out of the registered application form filled online.