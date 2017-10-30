Panjab University BEd entrance exam 2017: Results declared, check pbbedadmissions.puchd.ac.in

(Source: Panjab University official website)

Candidates who appeared for Panjab University BEd entrance examination yesterday (October 29) can check out their result today (October 30). Yes, this is true! Panjab University (PU) has released the results of the BEd examination on their official website pbbedadmissions.puchd.ac.in and the candidates can access their results from the website. Not just this, the fortunate candidates who cracked the paper can join classes from November 1 itself. The BEd entrance exam was held to fill 8,000 vacant seats after admissions and as per a report by The Indian Express, there was more number of seats available in comparison to the number of candidates that applied for the course. Around 50 per cent of seats may remain vacant – as against the vacant 8000 seats only 4,186 candidates had registered for the exam and only 4,037 appeared for the exam. The entrance exam was held on October 29 and the merit list for the same is now available on the website. So, here are a few easy steps through which you can access your result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pbbedadmissions.puchd.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the following link: ‘Click here to view Result/Merit Lists (For Entrance Test held on 29th October 2017)’. Click on the link.

Step 3: In the new page, click on the category link applicable.

Step 4: The merit list will open in the form of a pdf file.

Step 5: Find out your name in the list.

The Panjab University had conducted the second round of application process to fill the vacant seats from October 24 to October 25 and exam was conducted on October 29. The students who qualified in the exam will have to report at the college based on the allocation list. The classes are set to start from November 1, 2017.