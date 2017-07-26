Over 12,000 UP youths got jobs after BJP came to power, says Swami Prasad Maurya

tate Labour and Employment Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, in his written reply, said job fairs were organised to provide employment to youths and attempts were made to provide jobs in private sectors too. (Image: Reuters)

After the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, over 12,000 youths got employed through job fairs organised in the state, the Legislative Council was informed today. State Labour and Employment Minister Swami Prasad Maurya, in his written reply, said job fairs were organised to provide employment to youths and attempts were made to provide jobs in private sectors too. “After the BJP came to power in the state, 12,737 youths were provided jobs through these fairs,” he said.

Replying to a question, state Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma said over 60,000 primary schools in the state do not have power supply. “The government is providing electricity connection to these schools,” he said.