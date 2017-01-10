OTET-II 2016 Results. Source: Reuters

OTET-II 2016 Results Declared: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the results for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test- II along with the final scoring key for Paper I, II and III. The exam was held on November 23, 2016.

OTET-II 2016 Results

Candidates who wish to check their results can follow the below-mentioned steps-

Visit the official website of Board of secondary Education, Odisha

Click on the link that says Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET-II 2016) on the lower left corner of the page under Latest updates

on the lower left corner of the page under Latest updates As you enter the result page enter your roll number to view your result

Save your result and take a print out of the same for further use

Candidates can also view their Final Score Keys on the official website

About Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test is a state level exam that is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha every year to recruit teachers for following levels-

Primary Level Teacher (Class I to Class V)

Language Teacher (Primary Level)

Upper Primary Level Teacher (Class VI to Class VIII)

Language Teacher (Upper Primary Level)

These exams are conducted for recruitment for all the schools present in the state of Odisha only. OTET- II 2016 was conducted on November 23, 2016.