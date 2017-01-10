OTET-II 2016 Results Declared: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the results for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test- II along with the final scoring key for Paper I, II and III. The exam was held on November 23, 2016.
OTET-II 2016 Results
Candidates who wish to check their results can follow the below-mentioned steps-
- Visit the official website of Board of secondary Education, Odisha
- Click on the link that says Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET-II 2016) on the lower left corner of the page under Latest updates
- As you enter the result page enter your roll number to view your result
- Save your result and take a print out of the same for further use
- Candidates can also view their Final Score Keys on the official website
About Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)
Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test is a state level exam that is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha every year to recruit teachers for following levels-
- Primary Level Teacher (Class I to Class V)
- Language Teacher (Primary Level)
- Upper Primary Level Teacher (Class VI to Class VIII)
- Language Teacher (Upper Primary Level)
These exams are conducted for recruitment for all the schools present in the state of Odisha only. OTET- II 2016 was conducted on November 23, 2016.