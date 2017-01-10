  3. OTET-II 2016 Results Declared

OTET-II 2016 Results Declared

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-II Results are now available. Candidates can now check their results on the official website of the board.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 10, 2017 5:33 PM
OTET-II, results, Odisha, Teacher Eligibility Test OTET-II 2016 Results. Source: Reuters

OTET-II 2016 Results Declared: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the results for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test- II along with the final scoring key for Paper I, II and III. The exam was held on November 23, 2016.

OTET-II 2016 Results

Candidates who wish to check their results can follow the below-mentioned steps-

  • Visit the official website of Board of secondary Education, Odisha
  • Click on the link that says Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET-II 2016) on the lower left corner of the page under Latest updates
  • As you enter the result page enter your roll number to view your result
  • Save your result and take a print out of the same for further use
  • Candidates can also view their Final Score Keys on the official website

About Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test is a state level exam that is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha every year to recruit teachers for following levels-

  • Primary Level Teacher (Class I to Class V)
  • Language Teacher (Primary Level)
  • Upper Primary Level Teacher (Class VI to Class VIII)
  • Language Teacher (Upper Primary Level)

These exams are conducted for recruitment for all the schools present in the state of Odisha only. OTET- II 2016 was conducted on November 23, 2016.

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top