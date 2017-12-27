OSSSC job: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission recruitment notification out for 238 posts at osssc.gov.in, apply now

OSSSC job: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced 238 vacancies for the post of Warder at osssc.gov.in. (Website)

OSSSC job: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced 238 vacancies for the post of Warder at osssc.gov.in. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply visiting the official website. Job aspirants must note that the last date to apply through the prescribed format is 25 January 2018. Candidates who have passed the 10+2 Exam conducted by CHSE, Odisha or ICSE or CBSE or any other equivalent examination are eligible to apply for the post. According to the job notification, the age of the candidates who are willing to apply must be between 18-25 years. “Date of birth as recorded in the HSC Certificate issued by the Board of Secondary Education Odisha or equivalent certificate issued by recognized Board/ Council/ Indian University shall only be accepted,” as per the job notification.

Here are the details relating to the vacancies:-

Name of the post: Warder:

Number of vacancies: 238 Posts

Educational Qualification: Class 12 passed under CHSE, Odisha or ICSE or CBSE or any other equivalent examination.

Pay scale: Pay Band 1, i.e., Rs.5,200 20,200/ + Grade Pay of Rs.1, 800

Age Limit: 18-25 years.

Application fees: All applicants other than SC, ST Category have to pay the Exam fee of Rs.100. The fee can be deposited through online mode by logging into the OSSSC website– osssc.gov.in or by the conventional mode of deposit in any Government Treasury under Head of Account “0051 P.S.C. 104 UPSC/SSC Examination Fee 0047 Fees collected for conducting Examination by OSSSC 02213”. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Examination pattern:- The recruitment process shall consist of the following stages:

I Physical Standard Test Qualifying and Physical Efficiency test– 28 Marks

II Written Test (MCQ type on Odia & English language, Arithmetic, General Knowledge, Aptitude, Logical Reasoning etc. of 10+2 standard)– 100 Marks

III Educational Achievement– 07 Marks

Last date of receipt of applications: The last date of receipt of online applications in response to this advertisement. The system will be automatically disabled and no application for this post will be available thereafter. Incomplete application/ paper application/ application received after the last date will be summarily rejected.

Here is the notification:-

Here is how to apply for the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission recruitment:-

All eligible persons who have not earlier registered themselves for any previous recruitment of the Commission have to register for the post by clicking on the button,

“Register” on the Home page of the Commission’s website osssc.gov.in. Those who have registered earlier and got the User ID have to login and re-register for this post/s by selecting the “Reregistration” option provided under the Applicant Menu. After completing the Registration/Re registration, they have to log in, furnish the details of required documents, make payment of examination fees, if applicable, and then proceed to fill up and submit online applications. Step by step procedure for registration/ re-registration/application can be viewed by clicking on “How do I register/ re-register/apply”.