OPSC exam 2017: Notification out, Odisha civil services exam date announced at opsconline.gov.in; here is all you need to know

OPSC exam 2017: The Odisha Public Service Commission has announced that this year it will be conducting the preliminary exam on December 24, 2017 at opsconline.gov.in. The commission has also said that the application form will be made available from November 30 till December 14. As per the official notification, the last date for the payment of examination fee for the preliminary exam is December 16. The commission has announced, a total of 106 posts which will be filled after making the final appointments. The commission has said the prelim exam consist of two papers both of objective type. Paper 1 — General Studies — will contain 200 marks while the other paper of General Studies will also be of 200 marks.

OPSC exam 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies:-

Posts under Category 1:-

Odisha Administrative Service, Group A (Junior Branch)

Odisha Police Service, Group A (Junior Branch)

Odisha Finance Service, Group A (Junior Branch)

Posts under Category 2:-

Odisha Cooperative Service, Group B

Odisha Revenue Service, Group B

Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service, Group B

Examination Fee: Candidates belonging to the general category will have pay Rs 300 as exam fee which is non-refundable and non-adjustable.

Eligibility Criteria: A candidate must be between 21 and 32 years of age as on January 1, 2017.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.

Earlier, the Odisha Public Service Commission has released an advertisement for the recruitment of science and commerce stream postgraduate teachers (PGT) at higher secondary schools. The posts were of group “B” of state service at schools functioning under the SC and ST development department. The pay band ranged from Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4,600.

About OPSC:

Recommendations of the Royal Commission on superior services in India, 1924, referred to in short, as the Lee Commission, and now they find place in the Constitution of India in Articles 315 to 323. The Odisha Public Service Commission was constituted on 1st April, 1949 after it’s bifurcation from the former Bihar and Odisha Joint Public Service Commission. At the time of creation of the Odisha Public Service Commission, the strength of the Commission was three including Chairman. The strength increased to five in the year 1979 and further increased to six in the year 1996. The Commission has acquired varied experiences and expertise in the matter of selection of personnel to various services of the Government of Odisha during its functioning for more than five decades. It has also gone a long way in achieving the purpose of drawing the best personnel for the public services of Odisha.