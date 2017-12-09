OPaL recruitment 2017 2018: ONGC Petro additions Limited offers jobs for graduates, post graduates; check details at career.opalindia.in

OPaL recruitment 2017 2018: The ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL), a multi-billion joint venture company promoted by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and co-promoted by GAIL and GSPC has announced 62 vacancies at career.opalindia.in. (Website)

OPaL recruitment 2017 2018: The ONGC Petro additions Limited (OPaL), a multi-billion joint venture company promoted by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and co-promoted by GAIL and GSPC has announced 62 vacancies at career.opalindia.in. Candidates who are interested and have required qualifications can apply before on or December 25, 2017. Candidates must note that OPaL having state of the art Technology offers excellent learning opportunities with a challenging environment. Selected candidates will be offered an attractive remuneration on CTC basis. In addition to CTC, the company also offers Mediclaim and Group Insurance benefits. As per the website, the majority of the positions are based in Dahej, Gujarat. However, OPaL reserves the right to change the place of posting across India as their services are on pan India basis.

OPAL recruitment 2017 2018: Here are the details of the vacant posts:-

1. Cracker Operations: 10 posts

Desired Qualification and Experience: Graduate Engineering degree in Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering with hands-on experience of Petrochemicals/Refinery/Chemicals/Fertilisers/Hydrocarbon industries, etc., for a large organisation of repute. Experience in DCS Operations of Cracker will be preferred. Candidate with a First class degree in the mentioned qualification and pre-commissioning/commissioning/start-up, shutdown experience in the above relevant area will be given preference.

a.Senior Executive: 05 posts

Experience: Minimum 3 Years

Annual CTC: 07.00 – 10.50 Lakhs

Age limit: 32 Years

b.Executive: 05 posts.

Experience: Minimum 1 Year

Annual CTC: 05.50–08.50 Lacs

2. Utilities and Off-sites (U&O) Operations: 06 posts.

Graduate Engineering degree in Chemical engineering/Mechanical Engineering with hands on experience in Utilities & Offsets (DM water, Nitrogen, Compressed Air, raw water, RO, Ultrafiltration, cooling towers, effluent treatment, tank farms, gantry operations etc.) DCS operation for a large organisation of repute, preferably in petrochemicals, Hydrocarbon, Chemicals, fertilisers industries etc. Person should have knowledge of SAP, chemicals handling and related safety systems. Candidate with a First class degree in the mentioned qualification and pre-commissioning/commissioning/start-up, shutdown experience in the above relevant area will be given preference.

a. Assistant Manager: 01 post

Experience: Minimum 5 Years

Annual CTC: 09.00 – 13.00 Lakhs

Age Limit: 35 Years

b. Senior Executive: 03 posts.

Experience: 07.00 – 10.50 Lakhs

Annual CTC: Min. 3 Years

Age Limit:32 Years

c. Executive: 02 posts.

Experience: Minimum 1 Year

Annual CTC: 05.50 – 08.50 Lakhs.

Age Limit: 27 Years.

3. Information Technology: 06 posts.

Desired Qualification and Experience: First Class Bachelor Engineering Degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or Electronics and Telecommunications or Electronics and communications or Masters of Computer Application (MCA) from a reputed Institute with experience in managing mission critical enterprise IT Systems and services, including telecommunication infrastructure and regulatory framework. IT implementations, IT Security, risk assessment and mitigation. To Manage multiple technology partners. Experience of handling team of size more than 20 people. Candidate with relevant experience in a large size manufacturing company will be given preference. Candidates holding ITIL Master Level Certification or any other relevant certification in IT Service Management (ITSM) will have an added advantage.

4. Sales and Distribution (SAP): 05 posts

Desired Qualification: First Class BE / B. Tech. / MBA Marketing. Professional Certification of SAP in Sales & Distribution will be an added advantage.

5. Human Resources: 04 posts.

Desired Qualification and Experience: Full time first class MBA or first class equivalent degree in HR with hands-on experience in talent management, Organisational development, learning and development, PMS, employee engagement activities, etc., for a large organisation of repute, preferably in petrochemicals or Hydrocarbon Industry and having exceptional leadership qualities and experience in senior roles.

For more details of the vacancies candidates must visit –career.opalindia.in/opal_career_2017_12_01/opal_career_executive/jobs-at-opal_executive.php– to get more clearity.