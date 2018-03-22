ONGC Recruitment 2018: Vacancies announced – Apply for jobs at ongc.india.com

ONGC Recruitment 2018: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has now invited applications for recruitment of Executives at E1 level through University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (NET).

ONGC Recruitment 2018: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has now invited applications for recruitment of Executives at E1 level through University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (NET). The selection will be made on basis of UGC NET July 2018 performance. Interested applicants must apply and appear National Eligilibility test in July 2018. Those who wish to apply can get the detailed notification at www.ongcindia.com. For detailed information on UGC-NET examination, the interested candidates may log cbsenet .nic.in.

ONGC Recruitment 2018: Details of the vacancy-

Name of posts: Human Resource Executive, Finance and Accounts Officer, Official Language Officer.

Number of vacancies available: Number of posts will be notified at www.ongcindia.com on or before the starting of online application process.

ONGC recruitment 2018: eligibility criteria-

1. Educational Qualification:

a) HR Executive: MBA with specialization in Personnel Management / HRD / HRM with minimum 60% marks OR Post Graduate degree in Personnel Management/ IR/ Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks OR Minimum 2 years full time Post Graduate Diploma in PM/IR/Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks.

b) F&A Officer: MBA with specialization in Finance with minimum 60% Marks.

c)Official Language Officer: Post Graduate in Hindi with minimum 60% marks. Must have English as a subject in graduation. Experience in translation work preferred for all categories.

2. Candidates appearing in Final Examination of Qualifying degree may also apply but they have to produce Mark sheet and certificate with minimum 60% marks at the time of Interview.

3. Age limit: Information regarding age limits for General, SC, ST, PWD, Ex-servicemen candidates can be found at www.ongcindia.com.

ONGC recruitment 2018: Selection Procedure-

1. Eligible candidates fulfilling the educational and age requirements will have to appear for UGC-NET examination to be held in July 2018.

2. Candidates who are declared qualified by UGC-NET will be considered for short-listing by the ONGC Management for further selection process. The selection will be done on the basis of UGC-NET score, interview and qualification.

ONGC recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Start Date for online application: 06.04.2018 ( 1 PM.)

Last date of for online application: 27.04.2018 ( 6 PM )

ONGC recruitment 2018: How to apply-

1. Candidates have to register for UGC-NET examination to be held in July, 2018. The candidates can then apply online at for the Executive posts on www.ongcindia.com with UGC-NET Registration/Roll number.

2. After completion of online registration process, candidates are required to take a print out of the Application Form, Attendance Slip and Admit Card.