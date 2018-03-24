ONGC recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced at ongcindia.com, earn upto 1.8 lakh per month

ONGC recruitment 2018: Interested aspirants need to meet the eligibility criteria and will be required to appear in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2018 conducted by NUALS, Kochi. (Website)

ONGC recruitment 2018: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) has announced vacancies for the post of Assistant Legal Adviser on the official website ongcindia.com. ONGC has invited application from promising, energetic and young candidates who wish to join the organization as Assistant Legal Adviser at E1 level. The pay scale is in the grade of Rs 60,000- 1,80,000 with an increment of 3 percent per year. There are a total of 15 posts available for this designation. The application process will start from May 23, 2018 (Tentative), while it will end on June 21, 2018 (Tentative).

Interested aspirants need to meet the eligibility criteria and will be required to appear in Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)-2018 conducted by NUALS, Kochi. Candidates must note that scores from the CLAT-2018 examination are valid for this recruitment exercise and not the scores from previous CLAT examinations.

The final selection of the candidates will be on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in CLAT-2018 Examination for LLM, educational qualification and performance in personal interview. More details are as follows:

ONGC Recruitment 2018: Details of the vacancy-

Name of the post: Assistant Legal Adviser at E1 level

Number of vacancies available: 15

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Legal Adviser Post Job

ONGC recruitment 2018: Educational Qualification-

• Graduate Degree in Law (Professional) with minimum 60% marks.

• Practising advocate with 3 years experience would be preferred for all categories.

• The degree offered by Institutions/ Universities should be approved/ recognized by the necessary statutory bodies for employment to posts and services under the Central Government like Association of Indian Universities (AIU)/UGC/AICTE etc.

• Candidates will be short-listed on the basis of CLAT-2018 Score.

Allocation of marks according to the criteria:

Qualification: 25 marks (20 marks for essential qualification and additional 05 marks for in line Ph.D)

Weightage of CLAT-2018 Score: 60 marks

Interview: 15 marks

Total: 100 marks

Age Limit:

General: 30 years

OBC: 33 years

SC/ST: 35 Years

Important dates:

• Start date for receiving the online application – 23rd May 2018 (Tentative)

• Start date for payment of registration fee – 21th June 2018 (Tentative)

• Last date for payment of registration fee and receipt of an application – 21th June 2018 (Tentative)

• Schedule of interviews – First week of August 2018 (Tentative)