ONGC recruitment 2017: 284 vacancies announced at ongcindia.com, apply now, last date coming soon

ONGC recruitment 2017: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has announced 284 vacancies for various apprentice posts on ongcindia.com. (Website)

ONGC recruitment 2017: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has announced 284 vacancies for various apprentice posts on ongcindia.com. Candidates who are willing to apply should submit their application before November 3, 2017. The official notification said that candidates will have to apply for through manual mode after downloading the application form the official website. Candidates will be hired at its offices in Delhi, it said. Candidates must note that they have to apply for any one discipline only as per their eligibility. If any candidate submits application for more than one discipline then all the applications shall be rejected.

ONGC recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the posts

1. Accountant

No. of Posts: 25

Educational qualification: Passed 12th class examination under 10+2 system of education with Commerce & Maths. or Full-time regular B.Com Graduates.

2. Cabin/Room Attendant

No. of Posts: 50

Educational qualification: Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent

3. Secretarial Assistant:

No. of Posts: 153

Educational qualification: Passed 12th class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent. OR. Trade Certificate in Secretarial Assistant

4. Electrician

No. of Posts: 02

Educational qualification: Trade Certificate in Electrician trade

5. Electronics Mechanic

No. of Posts: 13

Educational qualification: Trade Certificate in Electronics Mechanic trade

6. Fitter

No. of Post: 01

Educational qualification: Certificate in Fitter trade

7. House Keeper (Corporate)

No. of Posts: 20

Educational qualification: Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent.

8. Information Technology and Electronics System Maintenance

No. of Posts: 07

Educational qualification: Trade Certificate in IT & ESM trade. Or, Trade Certificate in Electronics Mechanic Trade

9. Computer Operator and Programming Assistant:

No. of Posts: 06

Educational qualification: Trade Certificate in COPA trade.

10. Store Keeper

No. of Posts: 07

Educational qualification: Passed 10th class examination under 10+2 system of education or its equivalent.

ONGC recruitment 2017: How to apply

1. The candidate may apply for an apprenticeship in the trade of their choice as per their eligibility, in Form A appended as Annexure and send it to the following address, super-scribing “Apprentice Application” on the upper right corner of the envelope. I/C HR-ER, A-Wing, ONGC Delhi, 5, Nelson Mandela Marg, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi-110070

2. Queries if any, shall be addressed toskilldev.ongc@ongc.co.in

ONGC recruitment 2017: Selection Process

i. Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the qualifying examination as applicable to the respective trade.

ii. Candidates, will be offered the apprenticeship in order of merit.

iii. Medical Certificate of fitness for Apprenticeship Training in ONGC, in original, shall be required to be submitted at the time of joining the Apprenticeship Training from a Registered Medical Officer/ Practitioner giving complete name, address and registration number of the medical authority.