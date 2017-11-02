OICL AO Prelims result 2017 announced, visit official website orientalinsurance.org.in to check result

The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL) announced the OICL Administrative Officers scale-I results on Thursday.

The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd (OICL) announced the OICL Administrative Officers scale-I results on Thursday. The exam was held on October 22, 2017, and candidates can visit the official website orientalinsurance.org.in to check the result. Those candidates whose roll numbers have been published on the website. The candidates who have cleared the phase of OICL AO will now be called for OICL AO Phase-II exam which is scheduled to take place on November 18, 2018. An OICL AO prelim results notification said,”The list will be subject to the outcome of any case pending in a court of law and/or in the cases where the judgment has already been pronounced. Candidates appearing for Phase-II will not automatically confer any right of being selected for the said post.” The candidates will get the transcript only after the final selection of OICL AO recruitment is announced.

A notification by OICL AO said,”Candidates may note that all the information at our end pertaining to online examination shall not be preserved beyond 90 days from the date of publication of short-Listed candidates for Appointment.” “While every care is taken in preparing the list, Oriental Insurance Company Ltd. reserves the right to rectify the errors and omissions if any,” the notification added.

Here are the steps to check OICL Administrative Officers prelims results 2017:

Step 1: Visit the official website orientalinsurance.org.in

Step 2: Click the link ‘Online Phase-I examination result’

Step 3: Check the results as per the stream. The streams are accounts, actuaries, engineers, generalist, legal and medical officer.

Step 4: Check the roll number in the list and download it for future references