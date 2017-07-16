OBC jobs 2017: Whopping 11,800 positions lying vacant in Central government

The Home ministry department has the maximum number of unfilled vacancies.

The Narendra Modi led Central government has told a Parliamentary panel that of the 10 key ministries and departments nine have a large number of unfilled vacancies in the OBC category, according to a report in The Indian Express. Notably, these ministries and departments together employ more than 90 per cent of Central government employees workforce. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in a written reply to the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha said 11,797 unfilled or backlog OBC vacancies exist in these departments, the Indian Express report added. The Select Committee of Rajya Sabha’s members have been demanding that the OBC quota be enhanced beyond the mandated 27 per cent.

The Home ministry department has the maximum number of unfilled vacancies i.e. 3,393, followed by 2,988 in Revenue and 1,425 in Finance and 1,268 in Defence. It should be noted that Ministry of Railways is the only one in the ministry’s list that has zero OBC backlog, adds the Express report.

Despite special drives by the government to fill them, the vacancies continue to remain vacant. The 10 departments had 40,562 vacancies, of which 28,765 were filled by March 31 this year, reports Indian Express.

According to the analysis cited in the Express report, Railways had 2,204 backlog vacancies but filled it up entirely by March this year. However, Financial Services department under the Ministry of Finance had the maximum backlog vacancies at 14,455 but managed to recruit 13,030 OBC candidates.