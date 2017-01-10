Nursery admissions in Delhi: Distance from school is a terrible criterion for admission; here’s why

Nursery Admissions. Source: Indian Express

Nursery admissions in Delhi: New guidelines for nursery admissions in private schools that are running on Delhi Development Authority land have made it difficult for the parents of many nursery applicants to get their kids admitted in a school. According to the new guidelines, approved by the Lt. Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal in accordance with the Directorate of Education, all applicants living in the neighborhood of the school will be given priority over those living further away with many other pointers including no preference to girl child and guidelines for sibling in the same school.

What is the Delhi Government trying to do! Changing the prevailing guidelines with the new ones is only going to hamper the education of the children going to the pre-primary school. The Delhi Government needs to rethink about the same before closing the admission session for the upcoming session. The new criteria for nursery admission in Private Schools of Delhi do not do any justice to the knowledge and IQ level of the children. The only priority given at the time of the admission should be the child not the distance from his home.

The public needs answers to many questions for which they are ready to take the case to the court. Was no thought given to the children while deciding the guidelines? How can the L-G approve something that is so offensive to the children? Is this the right criterion for admissions in any school? Is the distance from the school more important for the school board than the children who are applying to the school?

The schools are meant for the children of the society. The government has nothing to do with it, so how can they decide something so important without taking in account a lot of other things? Both the children and their parents are the ones suffering because of this decision. The criteria that were abolished last year were must better than the new ones that have been released this year.