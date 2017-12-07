NTPC recruitment 2018: New jobs open for Graduates, 12th pass at ntpccareers.net; check last date to apply

NTPC recruitment 2018: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has announced vacancies for various posts including ITI Trainees, Assistant Trainees and Lab Assistant Trainees at ntpccareers.net. (Twitter)

NTPC recruitment 2018: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has announced vacancies for various posts including ITI Trainees, Assistant Trainees and Lab Assistant Trainees at ntpccareers.net. As per the official notification, the last date to apply online is December 31, 2017. A total of 69 posts will be filled under this recruitment drive. Candidates who have ITI diploma, Chemistry graduates and candidates holding NCVT certificate in Storekeeping can apply in accordance with the relevant vacancies. Candidates have to choose a city as Test Centre and no change under any circumstance will be considered subsequently. However, NTPC reserves the right to cancel or add any center depending on the response of the candidates for that area /centre, as per the official notification.

NTPC recruitment 2018: Check the details of the vacancies here:-

Name of the post: ITI Trainees

Number of posts: 58

Educational Qualification: 12th+Full-time Regular ITI Course in Fitter/ Electrician/ Instrument Mechanic Trades respectively Trainee/IT! (lnstru. Mech.) Please note that course Must be approved by NCVT I SCVT and candidates who have pursued ITI course in Distance Learning Mode Trainee shall not be eligible.

Name of the post: Assistant Trainees

Number of posts: 06

Educational Qualification: NCTVT in Storekeeping +English typing 30WPM / 150 keystrokes per minute OR Xth +Full time regular ITI Course in (Fitter I

Trainee Electrician I Electronics/ Instrument Mechanic) Trade+ English typing 30WPM / 150 keystrokes per minute. Please note that candidates with ITI qualification must have pursued the ITI course through full-time regular mode.

Preferred Qualification: Proficiency in Computer Operation and Familiarization with MS Office.

Name of the post: Lab Assistant Trainees

Number of posts: 05

Educational Qualification: Full-time Regular B Sc. With Chemistry (Chemistry must be subject in Final Vear) I Graduate in Industrial I Applied Chemistry. Please note that candidates who have acquired the graduation degree through Distance Learning Mode shall not be eligible.

NTPC recruitment 2018: Examination pattern:-

The Written Test is scheduled to be held in three Cities of Chhattisgarh state i.e. Raipur, Bilaspur and Raigarh tentatively in March 2018. The test paper will be Bilingual i.e. in Hindi and English. The test will be in two parts. Part-I will be Knowledge Test and will consist of 70 multiple-choice questions of the respective disciplines as advertised. Part-II will be Aptitude Test and will consist of 50 multiple-choice questions on General Awareness, Quantitative aptitude & Reasoning. Negative marking by 1/4th mark will be done for each wrong I multiple answered question.

NTPC recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply:-

Eligible candidates have to apply in hard copy (only as per the prescribed format as given below). Application must be affixed with the latest colour passport sized photograph. Complete signed Application Form and necessary enclosures must reach by 31.12.2017 (05:30 PM) only through speed post I registered post at DGM (HR-Rectt.), NTPC Limited, Western Region-II Headquarters, 4th Floor, Magneto Office, Labhandi, GE Road, N.H.-6, Raipur (C.G.)-492001. The forms can be downloaded from the official website.