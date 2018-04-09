NSIC Recruitment 2018: Fresh vacancies announced; here’s how to apply for jobs at nsic.co.in

NSIC Recruitment 2018: The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) has announced recruitment for the post of Accounts Officer, Accountant, System Operator and Assistant. (Website)

NSIC Recruitment 2018: The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) has announced recruitment for the post of Accounts Officer, Accountant, System Operator and Assistant. Interested candidates can apply at nsic.co.in. According to the notification released by the mini ratna public sector undertaking, 84 personnel will be hired for various positions. Deadline for the end of registration process will end on April 28, 2018. It is advised that candidates must fill their applications before the given date. As per notification, candidates with knowledge of ISO Certification will have an added advantage.

NSIC Recruitment 2018: Here are the details for vacancies –

Important Dates:

Last date of application – 28 April, 2018 (up to 6 pm) It is to be noted applications received after 6 pm or on 29 April, 2018 will not be accepted.

Name of the corporation: National Small Industries Corporation

Number of vacancies: 84

Name of the vacancies:

Accounts Officer – 19 Posts

System Operator – 33 Posts

Assistant – 12 Posts

Accountant – 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a graduation degree in B.Com/M.Com/CA or ICWA/CMA (Inter) or B.Com with MBA from a recognised university. Besides MBA/PGDBM, PGDBA, MMS, PGDM, PGDFM and MFM will also be considered as eligible qualification for the posts.

Experience Criteria: Candidates with B.Com degree must have at least five years in Accounts in private or public sector organisation. For M.Com, CA or ICWA/CMA (Inter) candidates, at least one year experience in Accounts from any public or government sector organisation is a must.

Selection Process: There will be a written examination for shortlisting of candidates. Based on the performance of the exam, shortlisted candidates through document verification will be sent a separate notice at the time of declaration of result on the official website.

Pay Scale: Candidates selected for the post of Accounts Officer will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 12,000-24,000.

Age limit: Candidates must be 30 or under 30 years. However, there is an age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC, 5 years for PwD general, 10 years for PwD SC/ST and 8 years for PwD-OBC.

NSIC Recruitment 2018: How to apply –

Step 1. Candidates can login to NSIC official website to register – nsic.co.in

Step 2. Candidates are advised to keep all details ready along with Demand Draft details while filling application form.

Step 3. After the application form is filled, a number will be generated. Candidates must take the printout of the same and in A-4 size paper and paste her/his recent colour passport size photograph and put her/his signature, date and place in the space provided for in the Application Form.

Step 4. Candidates must pay a sum of Rs 500 through Demand Draft in favour of ‘The National Small Industries Corporation Limited’. However, relaxation fee for SC/ST with disability and ex-servicemen or women candidates.

Step 5. The application form with Demand Draft must be sent to –

General Manager – Human Resources

The National Small Industries Corporation

‘NSIC Bhawan’

Okhla Industrial Estate

New Delhi – 110020