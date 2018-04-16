NSCL recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced at indiaseeds.com offer upto Rs 42,000 per month; know application deadline, other details here

NSCL recruitment 2018: The recruitment process has begun on the official website of NSCL – indiaseeds.com. (Website)

NSCL recruitment 2018: National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill as many as 258 vacancies for the posts of Management Trainee and Others. The recruitment process has begun on the official website of NSCL – indiaseeds.com. According to the notification on the website, applications are invited from Indian Nationals for filling up various posts on direct recruitment basis at Corporate Office (New Delhi), Regional Offices (at 10 different locations all over India) and Farms (located at Rajasthan, Haryana & Karnataka). The candidates can apply for the relevant post on or before May 5, 2018, 5:00 pm. The written exam is scheduled to be held on May 27, in two shifts i.e., Morning shift and Afternoon Shift. More details are as follows:

Name of the organisation: National Seeds Corporation Limited (NSCL)

Name of the posts:

• Management Trainee (at Executive level)

• Sr. Trainee/Diploma Trainee (at Supervisory level)

• Trainees (at Non-Supervisory level)

• Trainee Mate (at Non-Supervisory level)

Number of posts:

• Management Trainee – 58

• Senior Trainees – 78

• Diploma Trainees – 12

• Trainees – 89

• Trainee Mate – 21

NSCL recruitment 2018: Pay Scale

Management Trainee: Rs 41,360 per month

Senior Trainees: Rs 22,748 per month

Diploma Trainees: Rs 22,748 per month

Trainees: Rs 17,578 per month

Trainee Mate: Rs 17,061 per month

NSCL recruitment 2018: Mode of selection

• Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination. Candidates will be called for an Interview on the basis of marks in written examination.

NSCL recruitment 2018: How to apply

Step 1) Log on to the official website – indiaseeds.com

Step 2) Click on the link that says ‘Recruitment for filling up various posts on direct recruitment basis’

Step 3) Click on ‘Apply Online’ link

Step 4) Insert relevant details like the registration credentials in the application form

Step 5) Fill other details

Step 6) Pay the online fee and complete the application process

Step 7) Download the confirmation page and e-receipt

Step 8) Take a printout for further reference

NSCL recruitment 2018: Application Fee

Unreserved Category – Rs 525

SC/ST/PWD Category – Rs 25

NSCL recruitment 2018: Important dates

• Commencement of online application: April 14, 2018

• Last date for online application: May 5, 2018, till 5 pm

• Written examination (Offline): 27th May, 2018