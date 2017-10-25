NPCIL recruitment 2017: 67 vacancies announced on npcil.nic.in; check last date and more crucial details (Website)

NPCIL recruitment 2017: Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) has announced 67 vacancies for various posts like Stipendiary Trainees and Scientific Assistant on npcil.nic.in. Candidates who are interested must apply visiting the official website. According to the official notification, 49 posts of Stipendiary Trainees/ Scientific Assistant – Diploma in engineering (category-1) and 18 posts of Stipendiary Trainees/ Scientific Assistant (category-1)- B.Sc will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates must note that the last date to apply is 25-11-2017.

NPCIL recruitment 2017: Here are the details of the vacancies

1. Stipendiary Trainees/ Scientific Assistant – Diploma in engineering (category-1)

No. of Posts – 49.

Educational Qualification:

a) Diploma with not less than 60% marks in Mechanical /Electrical / Electronics Engineering recognized by the Government of India, Ministry of Human Resource Development. The Diploma in Engineering should be of three years duration after SSC/HSC.

b) Candidates who have pursued Diploma through lateral entry to 2nd year after class 10 +ITI are not eligible.

2. 18 posts of Stipendiary Trainees/ Scientific Assistant (category-1)- B.Sc

No. of Posts – 18.

Educational Qualification:

a) B.Sc with minimum 60% marks. Candidate shall have Physics as principal subject and Chemistry/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Electronics and computer science as subsidiary subject, or

b) Chemistry as principal subject and Physics/ Mathematics/ Statistics/ Electronics and computer science as subsidiary subject.

c) Mathematics at class 12 is essential.

About NPCIL

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) is a Public Sector Enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India. The Company was registered as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 in September 1987 with the objectives of operating atomic power plants and implementing atomic power projects for generation of electricity in pursuance of the schemes and programmes of the Government of India under the Atomic Energy Act, 1962. NPCIL also has equity participation in BHAVINI, another PSU of Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) which implements Fast Breeder Reactors programme in the country.