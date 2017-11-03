North Western Railways Recruitment 2017: Great opportunity for 10th pass candidates, apply now for 1164 Apprentice Vacancies

A total of 1164 vacancies in 8 units of the North Western Railways are on offer across Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur and Jodhpur of Rajasthan.

North Western Railways Recruitment 2017: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Jaipur has invited eligible and interested candidates to apply for engagement of Act Apprentices for imparting training under the Apprentice Act 1961 in the designated trades at Workshops/Units in the jurisdiction of the North Western Railways. Candidates interested can to apply for the same can do so before the closing date of tha application on November 29, till 17:00 hrs. The notification has been released on the official website of the Railway Recruitment Cell at rrcjaipur.in. A total of 1164 vacancies in 8 units of the North Western Railways are on offer across Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaipur and Jodhpur of Rajasthan.

Apprentice will be engaged in the following trades-

1. Divisional Railway Manager’s Office (DRM Office), Ajmer (153 posts)

2. Divisional Railway Manager’s Office (DRM Office), Bikaner (168 posts)

3. Divisional Railway Manager’s Office (DRM Office), Jaipur (84 Posts)

4. Divisional Railway Manager’s Office (DRM Office), Jodhpur (39 Posts)

5. BTC Carriage Ajmer (210 posts)

6. BTC LOCO Ajmer (126 posts)

7. Carriage Works Shops Bikaner (90 posts)

8. Carriage Works Shops Jodhpur (294 posts)

North Western Railways Recruitment 2017: Eligibility Criteria-

Candidates need to fulfil the below-mentioned criteria to apply for the vacancies-

1. The candidate should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 30.10.2017

2. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years in case of SC/ST candidates. 3 years in case of OBC candidates.

3. The candidate must have passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate from a recognized board.

North Western Railways Recruitment 2017: Follow these steps to apply for the various posts-

Step 1: Visit the Official website of Railway Recruitment Cell at rrcjaipur.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Apprentice ONLINE / E-Application NEW’

Step 3: Click on ‘Advertisement’ to read the detailed information

Step 4: Now click on the register here link

Step 5: enter your details and complete the registration process

Step 6: Upload documents and scanned photo and signature

Step 7: Pay application fees

Step 8: Download confirmation and take a print out of the same for future

