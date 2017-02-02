No demand to remove creamy layer condition for OBC candidates in govt jobs: Centre

In a written reply, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar also said the NCBC has sought constitutional position on the lines of National commission for SCs and STs. (PTI)

The government has not received any demand from the National Commission for Backward Classes to abolish ‘creamy layer’ condition stipulated for OBC candidates applying for government jobs, the Rajya Sabha was informed today.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar also said the NCBC has sought constitutional position on the lines of National commission for SCs and STs.

“No sir,” was his reply to a question on whether the Commission has demanded abolishing ‘creamy layer’ condition stipulated for OBC candidates applying for government jobs.

You may also like to watch this

Responding to another question, Vijay Sampla, another junior minister in the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry said a proposal has been received to include the ‘Rai Sikh’ community of Uttarakhand in the list of Scheduled Castes.

The community is at present in the central list of OBCs. It appears in the list of SCs in Haryana and Punjab.