No admission in Delhi schools for those associated with banned outfits

Schools in the national capital will not admit any student who has an association with any “banned” organisation, Delhi Government has said. As per the recent Model Code of Conduct issued by the Directorate of Education, “association with any banned organisation” has been described as a “forbidden practice” and may lead to either denial of admission to a new student or expulsion of an existing student if such a fact is discovered. The circular which also lists “holding of any protest demonstration”, a forbidden practice, does not describe about the definition of “banned” organisations.

“There are a host of guidelines under the model code of conduct for students which are handed over to them at the time of admission or commencement of new academic session. These also include association with any banned outfit or organisation,” a senior DoE official said on the condition of anonymity. “The guideline is majorly for students from Class 6 to 12, especially those coming from disturbed areas where certain banned groups operate,” the official added. Other pointers mentioned in the model code include –absence from classes without permission, bullying, rowdyism and rude behavior, eve-teasing, smoking, chewing gutkha, use of drugs, gambling and bringing electronic gadgets including mobile phones to schools.

The penalty prescribed for violation of the guidelines range from written warning to student and parents, suspension for a specified period to expulsion or rustication from school. The model code, which is applicable for students from nursery to class 12, has attracted the ire of civil rights groups which have demanded that the clause be withdrawn.

“Ever heard a 3-year-old associated with a terror group or any banned outfit? Even if some grown up children are found to have any such association they need to be counseled and not be denied admission. Such an absurd clause it is,” said Ashok Agarwal, founder of a civil rights group, Social Jurist.

Principal of a school in East Delhi, who did not wish to be named said, “We have received these guidelines but many parents have approached us seeking clarification on the clause. This is the first time when such an obnoxious point has been included by the DoE in its module of the code of conduct”.