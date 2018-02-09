NMDC Recruitment 2018: Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise sends notification for 169 job vacancies

NMDC Recruitment 2018: National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC), a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, has announced 169 vacancies. (Screenshot)

NMDC Recruitment 2018: National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC), a Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, has announced 169 vacancies in the posts of Maintenance Assistant, Electrician, HEM Operator and others at NMDC website: nmdc.co.in. Eligible and interested candidates must note that the last date to apply is February 19, 2018. Candidates are required to fill all the details in online and upload all the relevant documents/ certificates as per the requirement of notification. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Ex servicemen categories and Departmental Candidates applying for the post through online/offline mode will be exempted from paying. Candidates are advised to keep copies of required documents i.e. (i) recent passport size photograph (ii) Matriculation/10th certificate (iii) certificate in support of qualification and experience (iv) Caste certificate/disability certificate etc. as applicable (v) Bank a/c No. etc. with IFSC code for enclosing along with application.

NMDC recruitment 2018: Here are the details relating to the vacancies:-

Total no. of posts – 169

Maintenance Assistant (Mech) – 114 posts

Education qualification – ITI in Welding/Fitter/Machinist/Turner/Motor Mechanic/ Diesel Mechanic/ Auto electrician.

Maintenance Assistant (Elect) – 40 posts

Educational qualification – ITI in Electrical Trade

HEM (MECH) – 4 posts

Educational qualification: Diploma in Mechanical engineering (three years course)

Electrician Grade – III (Trainee) – 4 posts

Educational qualification – Three years Diploma Mechanical Engineering/Automobile Engineering with Industrial/Domestic Electrical Installations Certificate

HEM Operator – 2 posts

Educational qualification – Three years Diploma Mechanical Engineering/Automobile Engineering with Heavy Vehicle Driving License (HVDL)

QCA Grade – III – 5 posts

Educational Qualification – Graduate in B.Sc (Chemistry/Biology) and 1 year experience in sampling work is essential.

NMDC recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply –

Eligible candidates would be required to apply online through NMDC website nmdc.co.in (link available on the “Careers” page of the website). The site will remain activated from 10:00AM from 17.01.2018 to 19.02.2018.

Helpline number 09674524077 will be available between 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on all working days to assist technical aspects of online mode only.