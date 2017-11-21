NIT Patna Placement 2017: This girl scripted history, bagged highest ever package of nearly Rs 40 lakh at National Institute of Technology

This girl has scripted history. (Photo from FB)

This girl has scripted history. She has bagged the highest ever package at National Institute of Technology Patna. According to a media report, NIT Patna student Medha Kumari has bagged a job with an annual package of Rs 39.5 lakh. Medha’s stream was computer science engineering. Medha has secured a job in Adobe Systems India Private Limited. Reportedly, nearly 40 students took the online test which was conducted by Adobe on the institute campus but studious girl Medha was the only student who cleared all the rounds and finally secured a job with a whopping salary package of Rs 39.5 lakhs per annum. Medha hails from Madhubani of Bihar. She is the daughter of small trader. As per a media report, Medha will have to relocate to Noida to work at Adobe’s headquarters.

NIT Patna

National Institute of Technology Patna is the 18th National Institute of Technology created by the Ministry of H.R.D. Government of India after rechristening the erstwhile Bihar College of Engineering Patna on 28. 01. 2004.

