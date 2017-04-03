NIRF India Ranking List 2017: IIS Bangalore tops, IIT Madras follows, here are the top 10 colleges in India

HRD minister Prakash Javadekar at PIB. (Twitter)

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Ranking 2017 for Indian Universities was released today by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar unveiled the list at a press conference in the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Conference Hall, Shastri Bhawan. From the current academic year 2017-18, more funds and grants will be made available for those institutions that have been ranked higher.

Also read- NIRF Ranking 2017: JNU, Jadavpur University didn’t get rankings for Afzal Guru, anti-India slogans, says Prakash Javadekar

Here is the (overall) list of top 10 Indian Institutions in the country-

Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Indian Institute of Technology Madras Indian Institute of Technology Bombay Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Also read- HRD Ministry releases India Rankings 2017; IIT Madras declared best Engineering College

At the time of the release, HRD Minister said that the rankings have been based on 20 parameters, which would be very useful to the stakeholders. He further informed that regional diversity, gender equity, the inclusion of disadvantaged sections were among some of the specific parameters in the India Rankings 2017. Javadekar told the media that the India Rankings 2017 would be used to improve the educational institutions of the country. According to the HRD ministry, nearly 705 of the research output in the country came from these institutions, while the top 100 academic institutions of the country accounted for nearly 80% of the output.

Take a look at the other top 3 rankings-

Top 3 colleges:

Miranda House, Delhi Loyola College, Chennai Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi

Top 3 Pharma institutions:

Jamia Hamdard, Delhi National Institute of Pharma Education & Research, Mohali Uty. Inst. of Pharm. Sciences, Chandigarh

Top 3 Universities: