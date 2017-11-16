NIOS D El Ed teacher identity card 2017 released at dled.nios.ac.in, download your now

Candidates who are registered can download the same by accessing the NIOS D.El.Ed. portal and can use their teacher login details to download their Identity cards.

NIOS D El Ed teacher identity card 2017: The identity card for the D El Ed registered teachers verified by principals have been released by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) at dled.nios.ac.in today. Candidates who are registered can download the same y accessing the NIOS D.El.Ed. portal and can use their teacher login details to download their Identity cards. According to reports, nearly 15 lakh untrained teachers are registered with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). These teachers are registered with the Institute to to pursue an online diploma course in elementary education. Once they have successfully cleared the exam, they will become eligible for a job in teaching by the month of March 2018.

As many as 3.53 lakh untrained teachers who are registered for the test are from government schools while the rest of the teachers have come from the private schools. The highest number of untrained teachers (2.85 lakh) registered for the course are from Bihar while from Uttar Pradesh, there are 1.95 lakh teachers registered for the NIOS exam. Teachers, who teach primary school classes up to Standard V, are expected to have a D.El.Ed over and above any qualification that they may possess. In the absence of a D.El.Ed, primary school teachers are considered ‘untrained’, even if the teacher holds a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or Master of Education (M.Ed) degree.

NIOS D El Ed teacher identity card 2017: Steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIOS at dled.nios.ac.in

Step : On the homepage, click on the teacher login link

Step 3: Now as you enter the next page, enter your email or mobile id and password

Step 4: Your identity card will appear

Step 5: Check the credentials mentioned on the same, and then download it

About D.El.Ed-

Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme is designed by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on the initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India. This has been designed and developed by NIOS in ODL mode for un-trained in-service teachers at the elementary level. The D.EI.Ed course of NIOS is also approved by National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE).

All the best!!