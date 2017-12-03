NIAB Recruitment 2017: Applications invited for 5 posts, last date to apply is January 1, 2018

The last date of receipt of print out online application is January 5, 2018. (PTI)

NIAB Recruitment 2017: The Hyderabad-based National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) has invited applications for posts of librarian, farm manager, Assistant Manager (office and estate), supp engg and security officer. All posts have one vacancy each and for unreserved categories, a notification issued by it said. Last date to apply: Those interested can apply on or before January 1, 2018. The acceptance of online applications that began on December 2 will continue till January 1, 2018. The last date of receipt of print out online application is January 5, 2018.

For the post of librarian and farm manager, the maximum age limit asked by NIAB is 30 years, while for Assistant Manager (office and estate), supp engg and security officer, the age limit are 35, 50 and 35 respectively. Interested candidates are required to submit submitted online form to National Institute of Animal Biotechnology, DN Number 1-121/1, 4th and 5th floor, Axis Clinic Building, Miyapur, Hyderabad, TS India-500049, the institute added in the notification.

In the meantime, in its latest job notification, the Indian Navy has announced vacancies for the post of civil personnel at websites joinindiannavy.gov.in or hqwncrecruitment.com. Interested candidates may log in to the website.

It must be noted that the last date to apply online is December 23 before 5 pm and the application process would start from December 6. Aspiring candidates are required to apply through the prescribed format. The Navy will offer package under Pay Band Rs 35400-81200 in Level 6.

The written test will be based on the subjects like General English, Numerical Ability/ Logical Reasoning, Science and Science, and Technology. The examination date will be informed to the candidates later which will also be mentioned on the admit card.