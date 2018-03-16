NIA Recruitment 2018: National Investigation Agency announces jobs, invites applications – How to apply

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has invited applications for the post of officers. (IE)

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has invited applications for the post of officers. Releasing a notification, the agency has announced walk-in interviews for engagement of research officers. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 06 April 2018. “National lnvestigation Agency (NIA), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of lndia invites applications from Research Scholars / Senior Fellows / Junior Data Analysts for engagement against 06 posts (may vary) of various ranks on purely contract basis for a period of one year (extendable) or till further orders whichever is earlier,” the notification read. The eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 6 April 2018. Further details are as follow:

NIA job description

National lnvestigation Agency Vacancy Details

Senior Research Officer: 02 Posts

Research Officer: 02 Posts

Junior Research Officer: 02 Posts

NIA job salary

Senior Research Officer: Rs 1,00,000 per month

Research Officer: Rs 50,000 per month

Junior Research Officer: Rs 25, 000 per month

NIA recruitment eligibility

Educational Qualification:

Senior Research Officer: Ph.D or M. Phil from Social Science/ PsychologY/ Political Science/ CriminologY/ Military Science.

Research Officer: Ph.D or M.Phil from Social Science/Psychology/ Political Science/Criminology/ Military Science.

Junior Research Officer: Post Graduate Degree in Social Science/ Psychology/ Political Science/ Criminology/ Military Science.

NIA recruitment process:

• Applicants will be called for an interview from 10 AM as per dates and venue mentioned, once they meet the eligibilty criteria.

• Candidates should report at 9: 30 am at NIA Hqrs, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi for registration and verification of documents.

Documents required

Along with requisite original documents and their attested copies, following listed certificates are required:

• Date of Birth Certificate

• Certificate of Educational qualification

• Experience certificate/ research work done if any

• Medical fitness certificate

• Papers published etc.

How to Apply for the National lnvestigation Agency Officer Posts Jobs 2018

• Last date of receipt of application – April 6, 2018

• Applications should reach the following address along with other required documents

• The application should address to SP(Admin), NIA Hqrs, opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 03