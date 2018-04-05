NIA Recruitment 2018: Last date ends tomorrow, here is how candidates can apply National Investigation Agency jobs

NIA Recruitment 2018: While a senior research officer will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 1,00,000, research officer and junior research officer will get Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively. (IE)

NIA Recruitment 2018: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has invited applications for six officers posts. Interested candidates can apply on or before April 6. Applications have been invited for following posts.

Senior Research Officer: 02 Posts

Research Officer: 02 Posts

Junior Research Officer: 02 Posts

Interested candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format. They are required to send their applications along with other necessary documents to SP(Administration), NIA Headquarters, opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 03 on or before 06 April.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview.Interviews will be conducted by a committee of officers, that will be formed with the approval of Director General NIA.

Educational Qualification:

Senior Research Officer: The candidate must be Ph D or MPhil from Psychology/ Political Science/ Social Science/ Military Science/ Criminology.

Junior Research Officer: The person interested to apply for this post must have the postgraduate degree in Psychology/ Social Science/ Criminology/ Military Science/Political Science.

Research Officer: Candidate must have done Ph D or MPhil from Psychology/ Social Science/Criminology/ Political Science/Military Science.

Salary

While a senior research officer will get a monthly remuneration of Rs 1,00,000, research officer and junior research officer will get Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively.