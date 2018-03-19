NIA Recruitment 2018: How to apply for National Investigation Agency jobs; here are details

NIA Recruitment 2018: Based on the NIA Act, enacted on December 31, 2008, the National Investigation Agency came into being.

NIA Recruitment 2018: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has invited applicants for the position of officers. Candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply for the vacancies by following the prescribed format before April 6, 2018. Two positions are open for the post of Senior Research Officer, two other vacancies are available for the post of Research Officer and the other two vacancies are for the position for Junior Research Officer. Here are the details on the vacancies, important dates, eligibility criteria and the process of submitting the job application.

NIA Recruitment 2018: The last date to submit your application is April 6, 2018.

NIA Recruitment 2018: National lnvestigation Agency Vacancy Details

Senior Research Officer: Two positions

Research Officer: Two positions

Junior Research Officer: Two positions

NIA Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria for the candidates

Senior Research Officer: The candidate should have a PhD or MPhil in either Social Science or Psychology or Political Science or Criminology or Military Science.

Research Officer: The candidate should have PhD or MPhil in either Social Science or Psychology or Political Science or Criminology or Military Science.

Junior Research Officer: The candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree in either Social Science or Psychology or Political Science or Criminology or Military Science.

NIA Recruitment 2018: How to Apply for the National Investigation Officer Posts Jobs 2018

The eligible candidates need to follow the prescribed format to apply to the post. The applications along with other necessary documents should be sent to SP (Admin), NIA Headquarters, opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-03 on or before April 6, 2018.

About the NIA:

Based on the NIA Act, enacted on December 31, 2008, the National Investigation Agency came into being. Presently, NIA functions as the Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency in India. The NIA has registered and investigated near about 183 cases till date. After submission of charge sheets, 37 cases have been finally or partially decided in a trial. Of these, 35 cases have ended in conviction giving NIA an enviable conviction percentage of 94.4%.