NFL recruitment 2018: National Fertilizers Ltd announces vacancies for management trainees at nationalfertilizers.com, here are all details

NFL recruitment 2018: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has announced vacancies for the post of management trainees at nationalfertilizers.com . Candidates who are eligible and interested can now apply online visiting the official website."Candidates are required to apply online providing details regarding age, date of birth, qualification, division, and percentage of marks obtained, year of passing, respective School/College/University, work experience if any, GATE 2016 Registration Number, Roll No. and GATE 2016 Score card," as per the official notification.

The candidates should ensure that the details entered in online application are correct. On submission of duly filled-in application online and making the prescribed payment, the candidate is required to download the Application Form generated by the system with a unique registration number. Candidates should keep printout of their application form along with unique registration number and reference number of application fee paid.

1. Management trainee (Chemical): 25 posts

Educational Qualification: Full time regular Bachelor‟s Degree in Chemical Engineering or Technology (AMIE for Departmental Candidates) with not less than 60% marks (50% for SC/ ST), taking average of all Semesters / Years irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester / Year by the University/ Institute along with valid GATE 2016 Score in Chemical Engineering (CH) Discipline.

Age limit: 27 years.

2. Management trainee (Mechanichal): 10 posts

Educational Qualification: Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering or Technology (AMIE for Departmental Candidates) with not less than 60% marks (50% for SC/ST), taking average of all Semesters / Years irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester / Year by the University/ Institute along with valid GATE 2016. Score in Mechanical Engineering (ME) Discipline.

Age limit: 27 years.

3. Management trainee (Electrical): 06 posts

Educational Qualification: Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering or Technology (AMIE for Departmental Candidates) with not less than 60% marks (50% for SC/ST), taking average of all Semesters / Years irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester / Year by the University/ Institute along with valid GATE 2016. Score in Electrical Engineering (EE) Discipline.

Age limit: 27 years.

Application Fees: Non – refundable application fee of Rs.700 plus additional bank processing charges is to be paid online. The application fee is not applicable for SC / ST / ExSM / PwBD /Departmental candidates.

NFL recruitment 2018: Here is how to apply: