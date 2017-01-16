NEET PG 2017 results declared, Dr. Shabhnam secures first rank

NEET PG 2017: The National Board of Examination has declared the results for its National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website of National Board of Education (NBE) at http://nbe.edu.in/. Dr. Shabnam has scored the first rank in the first all India NEET entrance examination as per Kaumudi.com.
Steps to check NEET PG 2017 Results:
Students can check their NEET PG 2017 results by following the below-mentioned steps-
- Visit neetpg.nbe.gov.in
- Enter your testing Id. along with your date of birth
- Then enter the captcha code and then press submit
- Once you enter the result page, check your result
- Once you have checked, save a copy and take a print out of the same for further use
In case of any problem, contact the toll free number 1800111800.
NEET 2017:
NEET PG is conducted for entry to the MD/MS courses in medical schools where as NEET PG (MDS) is for entry to postgraduate-level dental courses. The examination was conducted in December 2016. NEET-PG is a single entrance examination for admissions to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section (10) of Indian Medical Council Act 1956.
The National Board of Education has declared the results for all India 50% quota seats for MD/MS/PG diploma courses for all states except Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for admission in all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities.
A total of 31, 330 candidates have qualified in online counseling for All India 50 per cent quota seats.
Category-wise cut-off scores:
The category-wise cut-offs for candidates to qualify for participation in the online counseling for All India 50 per cent quota seats are as follows:
- UR-PH: 682.3638
- UR: 863.6479
- OBC-PH: 655.5969
- OBC: 842.2654
- SC-PH: 658.5397
- SC: 655.1937
- ST-PH: 673.4360
- ST: 655.1766