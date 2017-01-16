NEET PG 2017 results declared, Dr. Shabhnam secures first rank

NEET PG 2017 Results declared. Source: Indian Express.

NEET PG 2017: The National Board of Examination has declared the results for its National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official website of National Board of Education (NBE) at http://nbe.edu.in/. Dr. Shabnam has scored the first rank in the first all India NEET entrance examination as per Kaumudi.com.

Steps to check NEET PG 2017 Results:

Students can check their NEET PG 2017 results by following the below-mentioned steps-

Visit neetpg.nbe.gov.in

Enter your testing Id. along with your date of birth

Then enter the captcha code and then press submit

Once you enter the result page, check your result

Once you have checked, save a copy and take a print out of the same for further use

In case of any problem, contact the toll free number 1800111800.

NEET 2017:

NEET PG is conducted for entry to the MD/MS courses in medical schools where as NEET PG (MDS) is for entry to postgraduate-level dental courses. The examination was conducted in December 2016. NEET-PG is a single entrance examination for admissions to various MD/MS and PG Diploma Courses as per Section (10) of Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

The National Board of Education has declared the results for all India 50% quota seats for MD/MS/PG diploma courses for all states except Jammu & Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for admission in all Private Medical Colleges/Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities.

A total of 31, 330 candidates have qualified in online counseling for All India 50 per cent quota seats.

Category-wise cut-off scores:

The category-wise cut-offs for candidates to qualify for participation in the online counseling for All India 50 per cent quota seats are as follows: