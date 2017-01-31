NEET 2017: Tamil Nadu government introduces bill to abolish National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test

Bill tabled against NEET in Tamil Nadu Assembly. Source: Reuters

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed a bill against the National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test (NEET) UG 2017 today. Now admission to programmes like Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) will be done on the basis of percentage and the marks obtained in higher secondary examinations (10+2). Other state governments may also take necessary steps. The registrations for NEET have already been delayed by six weeks now with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) contemplating over the final syllabus for the exam.

Here is the bill that has been tabled against NEET-

NEET was made compulsory for admissions to all medical admissions by the Supreme Court in 2016 in which only the institutions under central government were exempted. Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa had asked the Centre in 2016 to ensure that NEET for MBBS and dental courses is “not forced” on in the future as its implementation would “nullify” certain policy initiatives and socio-economic objective of the state. The state government of Tamil Nadu always stood against the common entrance examination. A political blame game even had erupted in Karnataka between the then ruling Congress and the BJP, in opposition, over non-inclusion of Kannada among the languages for holding NEET for admission in medical colleges for the academic year 2017-18.

A statement issued by Tamil Nadu’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, C. Vijayabaskar says that “the economically weaker sections will be affected due to NEET as the syllabus of CBSE is different from that of the state board. The higher secondary examinations (10+2) itself is an entrance exam to get admission in higher courses and this obviates the need for any separate uniform entrance exam.”