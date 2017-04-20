NEET 2017 Exam Admit Card to be released on Saturday; check cbseneet.nic.in for updates

NEET 2017 Exam Admit Card: Bringing some relief to candidates on the issue, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on April 22, according to an official notification available on the homepage of the official website. The exam is scheduled to take place on May 7, 2017. Candidates who successfully filled in the application forms for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website of CBSE NEET once the download link is activated.

How to download NEET 2017 Exam Admit Card –

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to successfully access their own cards –

Visit the official website at cbseneet.nic.in

Once you enter the home page, click on ‘Candidate Login’ that is available under ‘Online Services’ on the left-hand side of the page

On the Login page, enter your registration number and password in the space provided and then press login/submit

Once you enter your candidate page, follow the instruction the download your admit card

As your admit card appears on the screen, check all the details mentioned on it, contact the officials in case of any discrepancy

Save your admit card and take a print out of the same for future use.

Note: Candidates without the admit card will not be allowed to sit for the examination.

Earlier All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT) was conducted for admission to all medical programmes, but in 2013, NEET replaced AIPMT as an entrance examination to medical institutions. The notification about putting an age bar for NEET 2017 was released in the month of January by CBSE, but it was soon scrapped by the Supreme Court. According to the notification, no candidates above the age of 25 would have been allowed to sit for the examination. A final verdict in this matter is still due and SC will give a judgement over it in July, according to an Indian Express report.