NCLT recruitment 2017: 21 many vacancies announced at nclt.gov.in, here is how to apply

NCLT recruitment 2017: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has announced 21 vacancies at nclt.gov.in. (Website)

NCLT recruitment 2017: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has announced 21 vacancies at nclt.gov.in. The vacancies have been announced for the post of stenographers. Candidates who all are interested must apply before 27th November 2017. Candidates will have to send their application form to Shri Anil Kumar, Under Secretary to the Govt. of India, National Company Law Tribunal, Room No. 614, Block No. 3, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110 003. According to the official notification, candidates will be hired at different offices of National Company Law Tribunal including New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Kolkata etc. The application received after the due date will be rejected. The candidates will have to undergo skill test and interview before the final selection.

NCLT recruitment 2017: Here are the details about the vacancies:-

1. Number of Vacancies: 21 Posts

2. Educational Qualification:

(i) Graduate in any discipline from a recognised University. and

(ii) having speed in English Shorthand @ 100 wpm.

3. Pay Scale: INR Rs.45,000 per month.

Here is the application form:

Candidates who are called for the interview, will have to submit a self-attested document of educational, birth and experience etc. The official notification also noted that no TA/DA will be given to the candidates coming to appear for the interview. Candidates must note that the application forms can be downloaded from nclt.gov.in or can be bought from the nearest bookstalls.