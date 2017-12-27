Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment 2017: Know the complete syllabus, exam pattern for vacancies at nvshq.org; deadline 12 and 14 January

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment 2017: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), an Autonomous Organization under the Human Resource Ministry, Government of India, has announced several vacancies at nvshq.org in its offices across India. (Website)

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment 2017: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), an Autonomous Organization under the Human Resource Ministry, Government of India, has announced several vacancies at nvshq.org in its offices across India. According to the official notification, the selection will be done on the basis of the computer-based test. Under NVS recruitment 2017, the various non-teaching posts under which the hiring will be done are Audit Assistant, Hindi Translator, Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment 2017: Here is the complete syllabus:-

1. Audit Assistant– Online Computer Based Test

There will be 100 objective type multiple choice questions carrying equal marks

Subject wise mark distribution:-

i) Hindi and English- 15 Marks

ii) Mental Ability/ Reasoning/ Arithmetic- 30 Marks

iii) General Awareness & Current Affair- 20 Marks

iv) Subject Knowledge- 20 Marks

Exam duration: 150 minutes (Two and Half hours)

2. Hindi Translator- Online Computer Based Test

A total of 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions carrying equal marks each will be asked.

i) Translation English to Hindi- 30 marks;

ii) Mental Ability/ Reasoning/ Arithmetic- 30 Marks

iii) General Awareness & Current Affairs- 20 Marks

iv) Subject Knowledge-20 Marks

Exam duration: 150 minutes (Two and Half hours)

Total 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions carrying equal marks each.

Translation English to Hindi:- MCQ from English to Hindi sentence, Hindi of English words including administrative words.

3. Stenographer- Online Computer Based Test

i) Hindi and English- 15 Marks

ii) Mental Ability/ Reasoning /Arithmetic- 30 Marks

iii) General Awareness & Current Affair- 20 Marks

iv) Knowledge of Computer- 20 Marks

Exam duration: 150 minutes (Two and Half hours)

4. Lower Division Clerk/ Store Keeper- Online Computer Based Test

Total 100 Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions carrying equal marks

i) Hindi and English 10 Marks each- 20 Marks;

ii) Mental Ability/ Reasoning- 20 Marks

iii) General Awareness & Current Affair – 20 Marks

iv) Arithmetical Ability- 20 Marks

v) Knowledge of Computer- 20 Marks

Exam duration: 150 minutes (Two and Half hours)

Syllabus to be studied for Audit assistant, Hindi Translator, Stenographer, Lower Division Clerk/ Store Keeper:-

Mental ability/Reasoning/Arithmetic Mental ability/Reasoning:-Analogies – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/Number Analogy, Figural Analogy; Similarities and differences, Word building, relationship concepts, Arithmetical reasoning, Arithmetic number series, Semantic Series, Number Series, Coding and decoding – Small & Capital letters/numbers coding, decoding and classification

English:- Comprehension( one passage on which 5 questions asked), One word substitution, Synonyms and Antonyms, Spelling error, Spotting error in sentences, Grammar- Noun, Pronoun, Adjective, Verb, Preposition, Conjunction, Use of ‘A’, ‘AN’ and ‘THE’; Idioms and Phrases

Knowledge of Computer: The questions on basic computer knowledge will be from–characteristics of Computers, Computer Organisation including RAM,

ROM, File System, Input Devices, Computer Software-Relationship between Hardware and Software, Operating System, MS-Office (exposure of Word, Excel/spread sheet, Power point), Information Technology and Society-Indian IT Act, Digital Signatures, Application of information technology in Government for E-Governance,

mobile/Smartphone’s, Information Kiosks.

Arithmetic:- Number System

Time and Work, Averages, Percentages, Profit and loss, Ratio and Proportions, Simple and Compound Interest, Time and Distance, Mixtures & Allegation, Height and Distance

General Awareness/Current affairs:- Indian Art, Culture , Dance & Music, Indian History, Indian Geography, Indian Economy, Indian Polity & Constitution, Science in Everyday life, Scientific Research, awards Sports, Current affairs- India & World.

Subject Knowledge (For Audit assistant only): Introduction to Accounting Basics, Income Statement, Balance Sheet – Assets, Balance Sheet – Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity, Statement of Cash Flows, Double Entry System, Single Entry System, Sample Transaction, Bank Reconciliation, Hire Purchase A/c, Branch A/c, Royalty A/c, Partnership A/c, Consignment A/c, Ratio Analysis, Auditing.